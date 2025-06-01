Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes feelings known on losing podium position in the 100m hurdles at Grand Slam Track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known after her recent 100-meter hurdles stint at the Grand Slam Track stop in Philadelphia. She clocked 12.70s in the 100m hurdles behind Ackera Nugent and Tia Jones.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lowered her 400m hurdles world record for the sixth time (50.37s) at the 2024 Paris Games. She has since participated in the invitational events at the Diamond League finals before signing with Grand Slam Track as the first Racer. The Olympian competed in the 400m and 400m hurdles at the GST stops in Jamaica and Miami, winning both events in each and two Slam titles.

McLaughlin-Levrone was in pursuit of making it big in the short hurdles at the next GST stop in Philadelphia. She graced the 100m hurdles line-up on May 31, beside the fastest women in the distance, Ackera Nugent and Tia Jones. The four-time Olympian clocked 12.70 to finish fifth, while Nugent and Jones clinched first and second places, leaving Megan Tapper in third.

In a post-match conversation, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed how she enjoyed the fast-paced atmosphere at the event she raced after a year.

"It felt good. Honestly, it's always crazy just getting back into the short hurdles. You realize they come up on you so quick. I clipped a few of them. But overall, I think just the first one back in about a year, it felt really good. It felt fun. It felt fast. So it's just a great atmosphere to be in."

She further shared how her competitors pushed her to be the best she could be and helped her focus.

"It just makes you focus. It makes you lock in. I felt myself wanting to move with them, but I think the hurdle technique and the fact that they were coming up on me, I had to make some adjustments. But other than that, they pushed me to be the best I could be."

McLaughlin-Levrone last competed in the 100m hurdles in May 2024.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone attended the Philadelphia Phillies game to receive a special honor

McLaughlin-Levrone at the Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One - (Source: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has been basking in the glory of her Olympic successes since her Paris outing in 2024. She recently joined her 4x400m relay teammates, Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes, at the National League East match. As the Philadelphia Phillies clashed with the Atlanta Braves, the women were in attendance as guest pitchers, as posted in a joint Instagram post of the former team and USATF.

"Today’s first pitch was as good as gold! 🥇Thanks to the Paris Olympics Gold Medal Winning Women’s 4x4 Team for stopping by," the caption read.

McLaughlin-Levrone received a nomination for the World Sportswoman of the Year award by Laureus Sports.

