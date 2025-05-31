Has Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ever competed in the 100m? Exploring the Olympic gold medalist's pursuits in short sprints

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will take the stage for 100m flat and 100m hurdles at the Philadelphia stop of the Grand Slam Track. She will compete in the 100m for the first time professionally, whereas her last 100m hurdles stint was in May 2024, clocking a 12.71 into a headwind.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 400m hurdles specialist, lowered her time her world record time for the sixth time at the 2024 Paris Olympics, clocking 50.37s. She was a dominant force at the inaugural Grand Slam Track stop in Jamaica, winning the 400m and 400m hurdles and the long hurdles Slam title with $100,000 in prize money.

At the second stop in Miami, she achieved another double feat in stellar times and her second Slam title. However, at the following GST stop in Philadelphia, the 25-year-old will compete in the 100m flat and 100m hurdles.

While it will be her first professional 100m race, it will not be the first time McLaughlin-Levrone will grace the track in the event. She ran the 100m in 2018, clocking a personal best of 11.07m during her time at the University of Kentucky.

On the other hand, she competed in a couple of 100m hurdles, the last time being at the Oxy Invitational in Los Angeles, where she clocked an impressive 12.71s to win the dash.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she would be unfazed by popular notions and focus on execution at GST Philadelphia

McLaughlin-Levrone at the Grand Slam Track - Miami - (Source: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete out of her comfort zone, leaving fans excited about the most-anticipated feats of 2025 season. In a pre-race conference in Philadelphia, McLaughlin-Levrone weighed in on the expectations and how she is remaining unfazed by the media and articles and focusing on the upcoming races.

"It's only as hard as you let it be. I think it's great for the sport, it's great for bringing excitement to whatever it is trying to do. But, yeah, I don't pay too much attention to it because I've heard there were quite a few articles out there already. Yeah, I try not to read those and just focus on what I'm here to execute and do."

She further said that her faith helped her find joy in herself and she would be protecting her peace irrespective of the results.

"My joy is in my faith. It has allowed me to go out there and run freely, knowing that whatever happens this weekend, I'm content. I'm going to put my best foot forward, execute well, and compete hard. But, ultimately, whatever the result is has no bearing on my peace."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone joined her 4x400m relay teammates, Gabby Thomas, Shamier Little and Alexis Holmes as guest pitchers in Philadelphia Phillies match with Atlanta Braves.

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More