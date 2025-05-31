Grand Slam Track Philadelphia: Top Clashes to watch out for ft. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone vs Danielle Williams

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia is just around the corner, and the competition promises some exciting action. Some of the world's best athletes will be racing at the Franklin Field on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1, and fans can expect cutthroat competition.

The meet will feature the likes of Kenny Bednarek and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gunning to maintain their undefeated streak in the league, while young challengers like Christian Miller and Cordell Tinch will try their best to make their mark. On that note, here are the top five clashes you need to watch out for at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia.

#5. Cole Hocker vs Josh Kerr

Kerr and Hocker at Paris 2024

Cole Hocker and Josh Kerr will be competing in the short distance event group at the upcoming Grand Slam Track Philadelphia meet. The duo's rivalry began at the Paris Olympics last year, when Hocker outdid the World Champion Kerr to win the 1500m title.

In 2025, the two runners have faced each other multiple times in Grand Slam Track meets. In Kingston, Hocker had the upper hand, finishing third in the 1500m and fifth in the 800m, while Kerr placed fifth and eighth in the respective distances. However, the Brit had his revenge in Miami, winning the 1500m to be crowned Slam Champion.

#4. Christian Miller vs Kenny Bednarek

Bednarek at Grand Slam Track - Miami

Christian Miller and Kenny Bednarek will be facing off against each other in the short sprints event group at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia. Between the two, Bednarek remains a strong favorite for the win, having clinched back-to-back Slam titles in Kingston and Miami, without a single loss.

However, Miller's recent performance at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix, where he placed second with a time of 10.08s to beat the likes of Christian Coleman and Pjai Austin makes him the underdog to watch out for.

#3. Dalilah Muhammad vs Anna Cockrell

Muhammed at the Silesia Diamond League

With Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opting to compete in the short hurdles event group at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia, the long hurdles group is ready for a new Slam Champion. The front-runners for this honour will be Dalilah Mohammed and Anna Cockrell.

Muhammad is the former World and Olympic champion in the 400m hurdles and one of the fastest women to ever race the event. Meanwhile, Cockrell is the rising star who outdid reigning World Champion Femke Bol to win silver in the event at the Paris Olympics. GST Philadelphia will mark the first time the two hurdlers face each other in the league and fans will be excited to see who emerges victorious.

#2. Daniel Roberts vs Cordell Tinch

Tinch and Roberts at the Diamond League Final 2024

Bringing the drama to the men's short hurdles event group at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia will be Daniel Roberts and Cordell Tinch. Roberts is a GST racer and the 2024 Paris Olympics silver-medalist who has yet to live up to expectations in the league.

On the other hand, Tinch enters the competition as a challenger and the world lead holder in the men's 110m hurdles, having clocked a time of 12.87s at the Shanghai Diamond League earlier this month.

#1. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone vs Danielle Williams

McLaughlin-Levrone at Grand Slam Track - Miami

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was the first athlete to sign with Grand Slam Track and the two-time Olympic champion has surpassed expectations so far. The American competed in the long hurdles event group at the first two Slams, and claimed dominant wins in both the 400m hurdles and the 400m flat each time.

Now, McLaughlin-Levrone is switching things up, and she will be competing in the short hurdles event group at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia. With reigning Olympic champion Masai Russell skipping the meet, McLaughlin-Levrone’s primary competition at the Franklin Field will likely be Danielle Williams. The Jamaican is the reigning World Champion in the event, and fans will be excited to see the face off between her and McLaughlin-Levrone.

