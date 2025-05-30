Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas receive joint honors from the Philadelphia Phillies

Olympic champion runners Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas recently received joint honors from the Philadelphia Phillies. The gold medalist women's relay squad of Team USA from the Paris Olympics was recently recalled as special guests by the Philadelphia Phillies during an important league match.

McLaughlin-Levrone, Thomas, Shamier Little, and Alexis Holmes were invited as guest pitchers to the National League East match between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies' official Instagram page also shared some glimpses of their visit.

The caption of the Instagram post read:

"Today’s first pitch was as good as gold! 🥇Thanks to the Paris Olympics Gold Medal Winning Women’s 4x4 Team for stopping by 👏"

Thomas and McLaughlin-Levrone are preparing for the third leg of the Grand Slam Track meet, which will be held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1.

While Gabby Thomas will aim to regain her position as the short sprints leader, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will look to make a strong debut in the short hurdles category. McLaughlin-Levrone, the current world record holder for the women's 400m hurdles, has already won the long hurdles event at the Kingston and Miami meets, respectively.

When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her faith shaping her track journey

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone talks about her faith shaping her track journey [Image Source: Getty]

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is one of the most successful track and field athletes right now. However, the current Olympic champion for women's 400m hurdles is an equally devout Christian as well.

The soon-to-be 26-year-old athlete has expressed her several decisions, her faith in Christianity, and how it helped her in her journey in track and field. In an appearance at the Ventura County FCA's Fields of Faith conference in Moorpark, California, in October 2024, the Olympic champion mentioned:

“I had my priorities confused. For so long, track was my center…You're not going to win every race, you're not going to always be the best at whatever you do, so to place your identity in something that is always changing is going to put your value in flux.”

The current world record holder for women's 400m hurdles added:

“As Paul talks about in 1 Corinthians, whether you eat or drink, do all to the glory of God. I want my identity not to be rooted in gold medals or records, which will be broken eventually, but secure in Christ."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone defended her Olympic title in women's 400m hurdles at the Paris Olympics by breaking her own world record. She also contributed to the USA's Olympic gold medal victories for the women's 4x100m relay and the women's 4x400m relay teams.

