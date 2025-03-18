LOVB Omaha libero and ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez has shared a few glimpses of her day off the court on Instagram. The 22-year-old from Illinois enjoyed a fruitful spell for the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2021 to 2024 before signing for LOVB Omaha to kickstart her professional volleyball career.

Rodriguez was an important player for Nebraska and achieved numerous accolades during her time there, including finishing as the school's all-time career leader in digs with 1,897, as well as being named a finalist for the AVCA National Player of the Year and for the Honda Sport Award for Volleyball.

Rodriguez shared a couple of images of what she does on her rest days. The American libero last played for Omaha against LOVB Madison in a game they lost to Madison in their fourth and final game against each other in regular season.

Rodriguez shared a picture of her holding a coffee cup in a car, captioned with:

"Happy off day," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Still taken from Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram (Source: @lexi.rodriguez__/Instagram)

Rodriguez also shared a picture of a few grocery items she had bought as well, writing:

"Time for a grocery haul,"

Still taken from Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram (Source: @lexi.rodriguez__/Instagram)

Rodriguez's teams next game is against LOVB Austin on March 22 at the Baxter Arena.

Lexi Rodriguez shares photos of St. Patrick's Day celebration with LOVB Omaha Teammates

Lexi Rodriguez competing for a loose ball for LOVB Omaha (Image via Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez was part of the enthusiastic celebrations with her LOVB Omaha teammates on St. Patrick's day as she shared a few glimpses of the celebration online on Instagram. Rodriguez enjoyed a record-breaking college career at the Nebraska Cornhuskers before joining LOVB Omaha where she started her professional career.

Rodriguez has also represented the U.S National U-21 team, where she led her team to a fifth-place finish at the FIVB U20 World Championship in 2021, making it the team's highest finish in a decade. Rodriguez shared an image of her alongside her team on St. Patrick's day with the caption:

"🪩🕺🫶🏼"

Rodriguez can be seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a black leather jacket as she participated in the celebrations with her teammates. Her arrival at Omaha was announced in December 2024, and she joined a squad that included many former Nebraska players, such as Madi Kubik, Jordan Larson, Lauren Stivrins, and Justine Wong-Orantes.

The now Omaha libero made history for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, as she was a four-time AVCA All-American, and was also the fifth Husker in school history to be named first-team all-conference four times in a career.

