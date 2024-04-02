From Bart Conner to Yul Moldauer, a look at the University of Oklahoma's contribution to the Olympics

Oklahoma gymnastics and Olympic legend Bart Conner says, "I try to live my life by the Olympic values where we have learned to be whole in mind, body and spirit." Bart Conner, 1984 Olympic Champion, University of Oklahoma graduate and partner at the Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy (BCGA) with his college and Olympic coach, Paul Ziert.
The 1984 gold medal Olympic team was what inspired me to start training in gymnastics, and I had a poster of Bart Conner on my bedroom wall. Unbeknownst to me, my wife, whom I would not meet for another decade, had a poster of another Olympic athlete, Nadia Comeneci, on the wall of her bedroom in Namibia, Africa.
Bart and Nadia married, now. My wife and I both coached in their gym, and our twin daughters trained there. Bart and Nadia had two of their classic cars parked in our garage while I spotted my daughters doing backflips, Maddie with my right arm and Josie with my left.
Bart and Paul are just two of the many athletes and coaches to go to the Olympics from the University of Oklahoma. I did my Master's there in professional writing, and while walking around that beautiful campus, I was always struck by the proliferation of world class athletes walking around, worried about homework.
University of Oklahoma athletes excel in football, softball, wrestling, swimming, track and field and many other sports. Their women's gymnastics team has won the last three national championships, but it is Yul Moldauer who represents the university gymnastics legacy in the Paris Olympics.
The 18 time All-American will be making his second Olympic appearance. He came home empty handed from Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but he is optimistic for 2024.
He says there are only six gymnasts representing the United States in the Paris Olympics, and he wants to represent his country with honor and respect. He carries the banner for the University of Oklahoma along with four other Olympic athletes in Paris. Nicole Mendes and Sydney Romero will represent Mexico on their softball team, while fellow Mexican Abraham Ancer will play on the Olympic golf team. Former track star, Ama Pipi, will represent Great Britain, and Yul Moldauer rounds out the list in Olympic gymnastics.
Yul has spent time training at the BCGA, and he has much in common with Bart. First of all, both Olympic athletes empasize that the best way to get better is to love what you are doing. They also both say that in order to excel in their sport, they must find balance.
Yul talks about the importance of his music, friends and family. He believes there is more to life than gymnastics. This is perhaps a fair interpretation of Bart's Olympic values of mind, body and spirit. I think Bart was a good choice to hang on my wall, as a future generation posts Yul on theirs.
University of Oklahoma Olympic Athletes
According to Soonersports, "a total of 82 current or former Sooners (77 athletes and five head coaches) from 11 different countries have participated in the Olympics. The University of Oklahoma has had at least one representative in each of the last 21 Summer Olympics."
