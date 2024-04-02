From Bart Conner to Yul Moldauer, a look at the University of Oklahoma's contribution to the Olympics

Oklahoma gymnastics and Olympic legend Bart Conner says, "I try to live my life by the Olympic values where we have learned to be whole in mind, body and spirit." Bart Conner, 1984 Olympic Champion, University of Oklahoma graduate and partner at the Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy (BCGA) with his college and Olympic coach, Paul Ziert.

The 1984 gold medal Olympic team was what inspired me to start training in gymnastics, and I had a poster of Bart Conner on my bedroom wall. Unbeknownst to me, my wife, whom I would not meet for another decade, had a poster of another Olympic athlete, Nadia Comeneci, on the wall of her bedroom in Namibia, Africa.

Bart and Nadia married, now. My wife and I both coached in their gym, and our twin daughters trained there. Bart and Nadia had two of their classic cars parked in our garage while I spotted my daughters doing backflips, Maddie with my right arm and Josie with my left.

Bart and Paul are just two of the many athletes and coaches to go to the Olympics from the University of Oklahoma. I did my Master's there in professional writing, and while walking around that beautiful campus, I was always struck by the proliferation of world class athletes walking around, worried about homework.

University of Oklahoma athletes excel in football, softball, wrestling, swimming, track and field and many other sports. Their women's gymnastics team has won the last three national championships, but it is Yul Moldauer who represents the university gymnastics legacy in the Paris Olympics.

The 18 time All-American will be making his second Olympic appearance. He came home empty handed from Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but he is optimistic for 2024.

He says there are only six gymnasts representing the United States in the Paris Olympics, and he wants to represent his country with honor and respect. He carries the banner for the University of Oklahoma along with four other Olympic athletes in Paris. Nicole Mendes and Sydney Romero will represent Mexico on their softball team, while fellow Mexican Abraham Ancer will play on the Olympic golf team. Former track star, Ama Pipi, will represent Great Britain, and Yul Moldauer rounds out the list in Olympic gymnastics.

Yul has spent time training at the BCGA, and he has much in common with Bart. First of all, both Olympic athletes empasize that the best way to get better is to love what you are doing. They also both say that in order to excel in their sport, they must find balance.

Yul talks about the importance of his music, friends and family. He believes there is more to life than gymnastics. This is perhaps a fair interpretation of Bart's Olympic values of mind, body and spirit. I think Bart was a good choice to hang on my wall, as a future generation posts Yul on theirs.

University of Oklahoma Olympic Athletes

50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 5

According to Soonersports, "a total of 82 current or former Sooners (77 athletes and five head coaches) from 11 different countries have participated in the Olympics. The University of Oklahoma has had at least one representative in each of the last 21 Summer Olympics."

1924 - Paris Olympics

Guy Lookabaugh - wrestled at 158.5 and received 4th place

Orion Stuteville - wrestling participant

1928 - Amsterdam

Clarence Berryman - wrestled at 145 and received 6th place

George Rule - wrestling participant

Charles Strack - wrestling participant

Earl McCready - wrestling participant for Team Canada at Heavyweight

1932 - Los Angeles

Bobby Pearce - won gold medal at 123 in wrestling

Jack VanBebber - won gold medal at 158.5 in wrestling

Melvin Clodfelter - wrestling participant at 145

Conrald Caldwell - wrestling participant

1936 - Berlin

Frank Lewis - won gold medal at 158.5 in wrestling

Ross Flood - won silver medal at 123 in wrestling

Roy Dunn - wrestling participant at Heavyweight

Fred Parkey - wrestling participant

Harley Strong - wrestling participant at 145

George Chiga - wrestling participant for Team Canada at Heavyweight

Edward Clark Gallagher - honorary coach

Clarence Gallagher - trainer

1948 - London

Bob Kurland - won gold medal as member of USA Basketball Team

Jesse Renick - won gold medal as member of USA Basketball Team

Hal Moore - wrestled at 136.5 and received 6th place

William Jernigan - wrestling participant at 114.5

Richard Hutton - wrestling participant at Heavyweight

Art Griffith - coached the USA Wrestling Team

Cliff Keen - manager for USA Wrestling Team

1952 - Helsinki

Bob Kurland - won gold medal as a member of USA Basketball Team

J.W. Mashburn - participated in track and field

Raymond Swartz - coached the USA Wrestling Team

Buel Patterson - manager for USA Wrestling Team

1956 - Melbourne

J.W. Mashburn - won gold medal in the 1600 meter relay

Myron Roderick - wrestled at 136.5 and received 4th place

Dick Beattie - wrestling participant at 160.5

Dr. James Graham - track and field team (pole vault)

1960 - Rome

Doug Blubaugh - won gold medal in wrestling at 160.5

Shelby Wilson - won gold medal in wrestling at 147.5

1964 - Tokyo

Yojiro Uetake - won gold medal in wrestling at 125.5

Bobby Douglas - wrestled at 138.5 and received 4th place

Henry Iba - coached the USA Basketball Team

Rex Perry - coached the USA Wrestling Team

Myron Roderick - assistant coach for the USA Wrestling Team

Fendley Collins - manager for the USA Wrestling Team

1968 - Mexico City

Yojiro Uetake - won gold medal in wrestling at 125.5

James King - won gold medal as member of USA Basketball Team

Bobby Douglas - wrestling participant at 138.5

Henry Iba - coached the USA Basketball Team

Dr. Donald Cooper - physician for the USA Basketball Team

Tom Von Ruden - 1,500m, finished ninth

1972 - Munich

Gene Davis - wrestling participant at 136.5

J. Robinson - Greco-Roman wrestling participant at 180.5

Harry Geris - wrestled for Team Canada at Heavyweight

Henry Iba - coached the USA Basketball Team

1976 - Montreal

Gene Davis - won bronze medal in wrestling at 136.5

Jimmy Jackson - wrestling participant at Heavyweight

Harry Geris - wrestled for Team Canada at Heavyweight

Chris McCubbins - participated for Team Canada in track and field

1984 - Los Angeles

Gary Green - won gold medal as member of USA Baseball Team

Bruce Baumgartner, grad student and assistant coach - won gold medal in wrestling

Lee Roy Smith - wrestling participant at 136.5

Henry Iba - coach of USA Basketball Team

Bill McDaniel - doctor for USA Basketball Team

1988 - Seoul

John Smith - won gold medal in wrestling at 136.5

Kenny Monday - won gold medal in wrestling at 163

Robin Ventura - won gold medal as member of USA Baseball Team

Christine McMiken - participated in track and field for New Zealand

Joe Seay - assistant coach for USA Wrestling Team

1992 - Barcelona

John Smith - won gold medal in wrestling at 136.5

Kenny Monday - won silver medal in wrestling at 163

Kendall Cross - wrestling participant at 125.5

Lee Roy Smith - coach of the USA Wrestling Team

Bobby Douglas - coach of the USA Wrestling Team

1996 - Atlanta

Michele Mary Smith - won gold medal as member of USA Softball Team

Kendall Cross - won gold medal in wrestling at 125.5

Kenny Monday - wrestled at 163 and received 6th place

2000 - Sydney

Michele Mary Smith - won gold medal as member of USA Softball Team

John Smith - coach of the USA Wrestling Team

2004 - Athens

Daniel Cormier - wrestled

Eric Guerrero - wrestled

Jamill Kelly - won silver medal in wrestling

Mindaugas Pukstas - participated for Lithuania in the marathon

2008 - Beijing

Melanie Roche - Won Bronze Medal in Softball competing for Australia

Lauren Bay - Competed for Canada in Softball

Daniel Cormier - Wrestling

Steve Mocco - Advanced to the Quarterfinals in Wrestling

2012 - London

Coleman Scott - Won Bronze Medal in Wrestling at 60 kg

John Smith - Coached Team USA Wrestling

2016 - Rio de Janeiro

Rickie Fowler - Golf

Caroline Masson - Competed for Germany in Golf

Pernilla Lindberg - Competed for Sweden in Golf

Shadrack Kipchirchir - Men's 10,000m

Ingeborg Loevnes - Competed for Norway in Women's 3000m Steeplechase

Nick Miller - Competed for Great Britain in Men's Hammer Throw

Tom Farrell - Competed for Great Britain in Men's 5000m

John Smith was a Wrestling TV analyst during the Games

2016 - Rio de Janeiro Paralympics

Cassie Mitchell - Won Silver Medal in discus throw and Bronze Medal in club throw

2020 - Tokyo

Adrianna Franch - Won Bronze Medal with USA Women's Soccer Team

Caroline Masson - Competed for Germany in Golf

Alex Norén - Competed for Sweden in Golf

Viktor Hovland - Competed for Norway in Golf

Nick Miller - Competed for Great Britain in Men's Hammer Throw and finished sixth

Lauren Bay-Regula - Won Bronze Medal with Canadian Softball Team

John Smith and Michele Smith (Softball) were TV analysts during the Games