Grand Slam Track Miami Results: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone clocks world lead, Gabby Thomas clinches 200m title

After an exciting opening day at Grand Slam Track Miami, sprinting and hurdling stars returned to the track today for some more cutthroat action. As some of the world's best athletes got down to business, fans got to witness multiple new world leads getting clocked.

One of the most dominant performances of the day was delivered by none other than Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. The two-time Olympic champion competed in the 400m hurdles, clocking a world lead of 52.7s that put her more than two seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Behind her, Andrenette Knight registered a season best of 54.08 for second place, while American heptathlete impressed with a 54.43s that placed her amongst the top three.

Elsewhere at Grand Slam Track Miami, Gabby Thomas took home the 200m title in the short sprints event group. After a disappointing fourth-place finish in the 100m yesterday, the Olympic champion clocked an exciting 21.95s for the win.

Behind her Mellisa Jefferson came in second with her 22.05s. With this, Jefferson was crowned the short sprints ‘Slam champion' having won the 100m race yesterday.

Another exciting race at Grand Slam Track Miami was the long sprints event group’s men's 400m. America’s Jacory Patterson registered a sizzling 43.98s for the win, setting a new personal best and the world lead in the event. Joining him in the top three were Jereem Richrads and Matthew Hudson-Smith, both of whom clocked season bests.

Meanwhile, the short sprints event group saw Kenny Bednarek continue his Grand Slam Track dominance. In Kingston, the American won both the 100m and 200m races to be crowned the ‘Slam champion'. He looks on track to defend his title this time around, having run a 9.79s for the 100m title today.

Grand Slam Track Miami - Full results from day 2

Here are the full results from the second day of competition at Grand Slam Track Miami:

Long Hurdles Event Group - Women's 400m Hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone - 52.07 Andrenette Knight - 54.8 Anna Hall - 54.43 Shiann Salmon - 54.62 Sarah Carli - 54.93 Cassandra Tate - 55.94 Naomi Van den broeck - 56.63 Shamier Little - 57.55

Long Sprints Event Group - Men's 400m

Jacory Patterson - 43.98 Jereem Richards - 44.32 Matthew Hudson-smith - 44.37 Muzala Samukonga - 44.56 Alexander Ogando - 44.78 Ryan Zeze - 45.21 Bryce Deadmon - 45.52

Steven Gardiner - DNF

Short Hurdles Event Group - Women's 100m

Ackera Nugent - 11.09 Megan Tapper - 11.33 Kendra Harrison - 11.35 Masai Russell - 11.40 Maribel Vanessa Caicedo - 11.47 Tai Jones - 11.50

Alaysha Johnson - DNS

Cyréna Samba-mayela - DNS

Short Distance Event Group - Women's 1500m

Freweyni Hailu - 4:06.96 Nikki Hiltz - 4:07.08 Diribe Welteji - 4:07.46 Jessica Hull - 4:07.67 Emily Mackay - 4:10.93 Lucia Stafford - 4:14.66 Shafiqua Maloney - 4:16.35 Mary Moraa - 4:24.44

Short Hurdles Event Group - Men's 110m Hurdles

Trey Cunningham - 13.00 Sasha Zhoya - 13.06 Freddie Crittenden - 13.09 Jamal Britt - 13.10 Dylan Beard - 13.24 Daniel Roberts - 13.36 Michael Obasuyi - 13.41 Wilhem Belocian - 13.47

Short Sprints Event Group - Men's 100m

Kenny Bednarek - 9.79 Oblique Seville - 9.84 Ackeem Blake - 9.85 Zharnel Hughes - 9.87 Brandon Hicklin - 9.98 Benjamin Richardson - 9.99 Jerome Blake - 10.04 Andre De grasse - 10.05

Short Distance Event Group - Men's 800m

Marco Arop - 1:43.69 Kethobogile Haingura - 1:43.75 Peter Bol - 1:44.13 Yared Nuguse - 1:44.77 Josh Kerr - 1:45.01 Cole Hocker - 1:45.13 Tshepo Tshite - 1:45.36 Timothy Cheruiyot - 1:47.12

Short Sprints Event Group - Women's 200m

Gabby Thomas - 21.95 Tamari Davis - 22.05 Melissa Jefferson - 22.15 Favour Ofili - 22.27 Brittany Brown - 22.72 Kayla White - 22.85 Jacious Sears - 22.89 Daryll Neita - 22.93

