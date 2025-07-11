“I didn’t acknowledge it” - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on staying locked in before chasing her Olympic dream

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once reflected on staying focused while competing in her first-ever Olympic Trials final at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. Notably, the top three performers from each event earned a place on the Olympic team, meaning she needed a top-three finish in the 400m hurdles final to qualify for her maiden Olympics.

Recalling her experience as she chased her first Olympic appearance, McLaughlin-Levrone shared how she was fully locked in from the moment she entered the call room. Once she was on the track, she ignored the blaring music and cameras, with other athletes smiling and waving to the crowd.

In her memoir Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith, released in early 2024, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone admitted that playing up to the crowd wasn’t her style. She opened up about staying focused despite the distractions, including not acknowledging the camera as it zoomed in on her. She wrote:

“When the camera zoomed in on me in Eugene, I didn’t acknowledge it. My eyes were laser-focused on a spot off in the distance as I rocked myself back and forth, dealing with an abundance of nervous energy.”

“I was hyperfocused on what I was about to do, which was give every ounce of my strength to beat the other seven women. For me, the competition had already begun from the moment we stepped into the call room,” she also mentioned.

The New Jersey-born athlete went on to secure the third place at the trials, clocking a time of 54.15s, In 2016, she became the youngest U.S. track and field athlete to make the Olympic team since 1972. In the finals, she placed only behind Dalilah Muhammad (52.88s) and Ashley Spencer (54.02s), scripting history with a then junior world record.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes her feelings known on ESPY Awards 2025 nomination

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Paris Olympics 2024. Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared her thoughts after getting nominated for the 2025 ESPY Awards in the Best Athlete in the Women’s Sports category. She has been nominated alongside Gabby Thomas, a fellow track and field athlete and Paris Olympics 4x400m relay winning teammate, renowned gymnast Simone Biles and Las Vegas Aces and NBA star A’ja Wilson.

Following this honor, she shared a post on Instagram where she thanked her supporters and urged fans to vote for her, captioning it:

“The ESPYS! Wow. Blessed and thankful for this nomination!! Make sure to cast your votes before the poll closes! 🫶🏽🤍🥹 thank you guys for all the love and support. Voting closes Closes July 16th 5PM ET”

She received the nomination following her remarkable 2024 season, during which she broke her own 400m hurdles world record twice and added two more gold medals to her Olympic tally, including successfully defending her 400m hurdles title.

At the 2024 ESPYS, A'ja Wilson won Best Athlete in Women’s Sports for her performance with the Las Vegas Aces.

