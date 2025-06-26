Simone Biles headlines major ESPYS nominations alongside McLaughlin-Levrone and A’ja Wilson

Legendary artistic gymnast, Simone Biles, along with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and A'ja Wilson, have been nominated for the 2025 ESPYS Best Athlete, Women's Sports award. The prestigious award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 16, 2025.

Eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is considered one of the greatest artistic gymnasts of all time. Last year, she took home the ESPYs Award in the comeback athlete category. After a limited performance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles returned to the Paris Olympics with determination and clinched four medals, of which three were gold. In April, Biles also won her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award.

Simone Biles shares the notable nomination with four-time Olympic gold medalist, American track sensation, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. The world record holder and reigning Olympic champion has successfully wrapped up her Grand Slam Track season. She participated in all three slams and took part in long hurdles race events in two slams and short hurdles in her third slam. She was named the Slam champion twice.

Meanwhile, throughout her notable career, Gabby Thomas has clinched five Olympic medals, out of which three gold medals are from her dominating performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In her Grand Slam Track season, Thomas gave impressive performances and was the 2025 Kingston Slam champion. In the Miami slam, she came first in the 200m and fourth in the 100m. In her last slam, she captured second position in the 200m and fourth in the 100m.

Along with Simone Biles, the two-time WNBA Champion, A'ja Wilson, has also been nominated. In 2024, Wilson won the ESPY Award in the female athlete category. She is a WNBA Finals MVP, a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and has been named to the All-Star Game six times throughout her decorated career.

Simone Biles reflects on gratitude and her identity while accepting the TIME100 Impact Award

Simone Biles accepted the TIME100 Impact Award in April 2025. Through her inspiring speech, she reflected on gratitude and her identity.

"I learned to accept and embrace the many experiences I've had in life they help me shape who I am but they don't define me. I want to thank my parents for their constant support guidance love and for always encouraging me to be the best Simone," she shared [1:10 onwards]

She continued,

"And to the many impactful leaders in this room you don't need to stand on an Olympic stage in order to have an impact and you certainly don't need to win medals you just need to show up and stay true to who you are thank you."

In 2022, Simone Biles was awarded the highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

