"I got to go through all of it by myself" - When Simone Biles opened up on challenges of processing her emotions by herself during lockdown

Simone Biles once opened up on navigating a challenging period during the initial days of lockdown. The then 23-year-old gymnast faced a dilemma whether to keep trying for the national team or pull back from the sport.

Following her victorious run at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Biles was the nation's favorite to clinch multiple medals at the Tokyo Games. However, her journey took an unexpected turn when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and brought the world to still, imposing lockdowns. Biles, who had prepared hard to repeat the feat in Tokyo by training day in and day out, couldn't train for seven weeks and feared the pandemic would end her gymnastics career.

In an interview with Glamour in 2021, Biles reflected on the difficult period when she experienced these feelings, including anger, sadness, happiness, and frustration, by herself.

“I got to process all the emotions,” she said. “I got to go through being angry, sad, upset, happy, annoyed. I got to go through all of it by myself, without anybody telling me what to feel.”

Biles finally competed in the Tokyo Games. She won a silver medal in the team event before withdrawing from the finals of the rest of the events to focus on her mental well-being.

Simone Biles receives two nominations for the 2025 ESPY Award

Simone Biles received nominations for the 2025 ESPY Award. She became the only woman athlete to join the nomination list of best championship performance at the ESPY Award alongside Stephen Curry, Freddie Freeman, and Rory McIlroy. The multiple-time Olympian earned the nomination for her outstanding performance in the women's all-around event at the Paris Games.

Biles dominated the event to win her second Olympic gold medal in all-around competition. Curry also received the prestigious honor for his gold-medal victory in basketball at the same Games with Team USA. Biles also won the nomination for Best Athlete in Women's Sports for her overall Paris Games' campaign.

Simone Biles is vying for the ESPY Best Athlete in Women's Sports Award with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and A'Ja Wilson. The winners of the award will be announced during the ceremony, hosted by comedian Shane Gillis at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 16. This year, Biles also won the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award.

