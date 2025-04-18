"I just thought, Oh Jeez" - When Michael Phelps' father was shocked by Olympian getting arrested over drunk driving amid mental health struggles

The legendary swimmer, Michael Phelps, faced multiple challenges during his distinguished career and was twice arrested on DUI charges. The icon's arrest in 2014 garnered attention and astounded his family, including his late father, Fred Phelps.

Ad

The 28-time Olympic medalist grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, with his mother, Debbie Phelps and his two older sisters, Whitney Phelps Flickinger and Hilary Phelps Eldridge. His parents separated when he was nine years old, which resulted in him harbouring feelings of avoidance and abandonment.

He was arrested for DUI on September 29th, 2014, amid his mental health struggles. While driving from his home to the Horseshoe Casino near Baltimore's harbour, Phelps was stopped by a Maryland Transportation Authority officer. The police had registered his car for speeding violation, and he later failed two sobriety tests. His alcohol levels were above the limit, subsequently, he was charged with driving under the influence and crossing double lane lines.

Ad

Trending

His father, Fred Phelps, was a Maryland State Trooper for over two decades and later worked in commercial vehicle enforcement training. He received a call from a friend who worked at the transportation authority, who knew of the night's arrest log, when Michael Phelps was arrested. Phelps's father expressed his thoughts regarding his arrest as per the Sports Illustrated Vault. He shared,

“I asked if Michael was O.K. He said he was O.K. and then gave me the details, and I just thought, Oh, jeez.”

Ad

Phelps is considered the greatest swimmer of the generation and has thirty-three World Championship medals, thirty-two Swimming World Cup medals, and twenty-one Pan Pacific Championship medals.

Michael Phelps reflected on his struggle with anxiety and depression

Michael Phelps at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 7 - Source: Getty

The five-time Olympian, Michael Phelps, underwent mental challenges throughout his decorated career. In 2019, he revealed that he had extreme anxiety and depression and sought professional assistance. According to one of his tweets, he had mentioned,

Ad

“I struggled with anxiety and depression and questioned whether or not I wanted to be alive anymore. It was when I hit this low that I decided to reach out and ask for the help of a licensed therapist. This decision ultimately helped save my life. You don’t have to wait for things.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his interview with HealthDay in 2018, Phelps also shared,

“I finally learned to communicate at 30 in therapy. As an athlete, I learned that we’re supposed to be these big macho people that don’t have any problems, and we’re not supposed to show weakness, but that’s so wrong. I’m so thankful that I can ask for help now”

In 2017, the legendary swimmer received the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More