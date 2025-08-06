"I'm never satisfied" - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on her constant drive for improvement on track

American track athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about her mentality on the track. This came just a few months after she won her first individual World Championship gold medal in 2022.

In the finals of the event, McLaughlin-Levrone also clocked the then world record of 50.68 seconds in the 400m hurdles event. She also had several other successes across the season, which include winning the US National title in the event. These impressive outings earned her the Women's World Athlete of the Year award.

Speaking in an interview with World Athletics following this, McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she is never content with her performances. Additionally, McLaughlin-Levrone also mentioned that her coach, Bobby Kersee, also identified several ways that could have bettered her world record-breaking run at the 2022 World Championships finals. She said (via World Athletics):

"There’s always more that can be done. I look at that race (where she ran 50.68) and as wonderful as it was, there are still about three or four mistakes that I made. Bobby has told me multiple times that I could have done better. So there’s room to grow in all things. I’m just really never satisfied."

During the conversation, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also remarked that she is eager to contribute much more to the sport as one of the major athletes of the current generation.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on deciding to compete in the 400m flat event after bagging second National title of her career in the distance

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Image via: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known on deciding to compete in the 400m flat event at the USATF Nationals. This came after she clinched her second 400m National title after winning it for the first time in 2023.

McLaughlin-Levrone revealed that she had gotten the rough idea to compete in the event during her campaign at the Prefontaine Classic last month, where she also ran the 400m flat. Additionally, McLaughlin-Levrone also added that she wanted to challenge herself and said (via Citius Mag, 00:20 onwards):

"I think there was always a thought throughout the season but things change with us so drastically just depending on where our fitness is at. I want to say going into the Pre (Classic) we had an idea that we wanted to focus on the four and I think we were like this is a challenge. It's not as comfortable for us but I want to challenge myself."

After her success in the national event at Hayward Field, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will bid for her first World title in this event next month in Tokyo.

