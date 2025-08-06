"Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone can get job done"- Justin Gatlin backs American to take on Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser at Worlds

Former American track athlete Justin Gatlin recently shared his thoughts on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competing against seasoned 400m sprinters such as Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser at the World Championships 2025. Notably, McLaughlin-Levrone's specialized event is the 400m hurdles, but for the upcoming Worlds, she has diverted her focus to the flat event.

She qualified for the World Championships after clinching a top podium finish at the USATF Outdoor Nationals. She clocked 48.90 seconds in the finals of the race, defeating the likes of Isabella Whittaker and Aaliyah Butler.

However, in Tokyo, McLaughlin-Levrone will face an even tougher field featuring the defending World champ, Paulino, and the Paris Olympics silver medalist and 400m season lead holder, Naser. Speaking about this, Gatlin expressed his belief that McLaughlin-Levrone can compete efficiently against the likes of Paulino and Naser in the competition.

Additionally, the former 100m Olympic champion also said that McLaughlin-Levrone is made for big Championships and he loves that the latter is trying out different events. Gatlin said (via Ready Set Go, 18:01 onwards):

"Especially going into World Championships, if she's going to have to be able to go against the likes of Nasser and Paulino, and those two girls we know can sprint. I think Sydney can be able to go into that and mix it up with them and go out there and handle the business."

"I like to see it. She's a Championship athlete; we know that she can get the job done and I love the fact you get to see some of your favorite athletes mixing up and doing something different."

Notably, in terms of fastest 400m times this season, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (48.90 seconds) is just behind Salwa Eid Naser (48.67 seconds) and Marileidy Paulino (48.81 seconds).

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about breaking the 400m American record after winning the national title in the distance

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Image via: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared her honest opinion on chasing the 400m American record. Currently, the American is the second fastest American in the list with a run time of 48.74 seconds that she registered at the recently concluded USATF Outdoors. She is just 0.04 seconds behind Sanya Richards-Ross' record of 48.70 seconds.

Speaking about this after winning the National title, McLaughlin-Levrone shared that the record will come at its definite time, but in this ongoing season, she has learned immensely about the 400m flat. She said (via The Guardian):

"Everyone talks about the American record, of course, but that’s going to come when it’s going to come. I think this year and this event has taught me patience. I’ve learned a lot about myself and I’ve learned a lot about the 400."

Going into the World Championships in Tokyo, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is in good momentum in the 400m flat event, where she has been undefeated so far in the season.

