"I want to challenge myself"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone announces major change of plans for World Athletics Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone announced that she will stick to the 400m flat instead of her signature event at the 2025 World Championships, slated to take place in Tokyo this year. The four-time Olympic gold medalist clinched a dominant victory in the 400m in 48.90s at the 2025 USATF National Outdoor Championships. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who set the world junior record in the 400m at the 2018 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships, debuted as a professional in the aforementioned event at the 2023 Diamond League stop in Paris. She won a second-place finish in the race before clinching the National title at the USATF Outdoor Championships. Her time of 48.74s edged closer to Sanya Richard-Ross's American record of 48.70s. Cut to 2025, McLaughlin-Levrone repeated her winning feat at the USATF Outdoor Championships, storming to victory in 48.90s, further missing out on breaking Richard-Ross's American record. In the post-race interview, the 25-year-old announced that she would challenge herself in an 'uncomfortable' event rather than staying inside the box. &quot;I think there was always a thought throughout the season when things changed with us so drastically, just depending on where our fitness is at. I think, you know, after, I want to say going into pre, we had an idea we wanted to focus on the 4, and I think we were like, this is a challenge, it's not as comfortable for us, but I want to challenge myself. I felt like this year, I wanted to step out of the box and really push myself in a different direction. So, obviously it's uncomfortable, but I want to commit to it, and I'm committed to it, and I'm just excited to see where I can push myself into.&quot; (0:11 onwards)McLaughlin-Levrone won the women's 400m in 49.43 at the Prefontaine Classic this year. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about how the 400m has been a learning journey for herSydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - (Source: Getty)Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is the world record holder in the 400m hurdles, having broken the world record six times and becoming the first woman to set it four times in 13 months. After her winning performance, McLaughlin-Levrone shared how the 400m has been a learning expedition for her, but she stepped onto the track and rose to the challenge. &quot;This event has taught me patience. I think I've learned a lot about myself. I've learned a lot about my 400. But ultimately every day it's stepping on the track, being the best I can be, figuring out a race that is very foreign to me, and taking on new challenges and being comfortable doing it.&quot;Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also expressed that her immediate goal is to eclipse Sanya Richard-Ross' American record in the distance. The recent feat was the first time the former dipped under the 49s barrier in her career.