“It showed me how fickle my foundation was”- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on a difficult period that changed her life

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once reflected on one of the lowest points of her life. This was the period following her 2019 World Championships appearance and the days after the tournament.

She revealed that she struggled due to her desire to succeed after finishing second, only behind Dalilah Muhammad. Although the margin between her and Dalilah was very small, she felt deeply affected by the loss. She then went on to pursue a relationship where her previous boyfriend wasn’t ready to get back with her, which further affected her mentally.

The American hurdler reflected on this difficult period in Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith, her memoir released in January 2024. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said:

“Doha and the days after were some of the most difficult of my life. But to this day, I wouldn’t go back and change a thing. They showed me just how helpless I was, and that sense of need is the best thing that ever happened to me. It showed me how fickle my foundation was. Everyone is looking for something to stand firm on.”

“Mine was my desire for success and acceptance. But I would soon learn the true purpose of my life and give up the endless chase of fool’s gold,” she added.

However, things changed later for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, especially during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although her mental health declined for the first few months due to the isolation, she turned to Christian faith for support and found comfort, which eventually helped her find purpose in life.

This was also the period when she met her now-husband, Andre Levrone, whose presence in her life also helped in her spiritual growth. The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in 2025, having married in 2022.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set to represent USA in her 3rd World Championships in Tokyo

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be representing the United States at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. The championships, scheduled between September 13 and 21, are set to be the American’s third Worlds, having previously competed in the 2019 and 2022 editions.

For the 2023 edition, she withdrew from the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, owing to a minor knee injury. While announcing it via her Instagram, she also cited that she needed to be fully fit for the Paris Olympics, where she eventually defended her 400m hurdles title with a new world record.

Notably, she will compete in the 400m flat event at this year’s World Athletics Championships, after participating in the USA Championships in the event. In the discipline, she came first with a time of 48.90s, much ahead of her competitors Isabella Whittaker (49.59s) and Aaliyah Butler (49.91s).

