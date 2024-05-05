Kentucky Derby 2024 Results: Mystik Dan clinches the title after a photo finish with Sierra Leone and Forever Young

The Louisville, Kentucky gate was unlatched for the 150th Kentucky Derby 2024 race on May 4, 2024.

The Churchill Downs arena was occupied by 156,710 people who flocked to witness the adrenaline-fuelled event. 20 horses graced the morning line-up among whom the 18-1 odds Mystik Dan galloped to victory in a photo-finish.

Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. squeezed through a space created by long shot Track Phantom, who drifted off mid-race.

First runners-up Sierra Leone and third finisher Forever Young raced down the dirt track of the Kentucky Derby 2024, toe-to-toe with Mystik Dan, ending in a tighter three-horse photo finish than 1947. Tyler Gaffalione aboard second 9-2 odds favorite Sierra Leone collided with jockey Ryusei Sakai aboard Forever Young thrice. Despite that, the former duo didn't end up in a foul.

Ending up covering the 1¼ miles in 2:03.34, Mystik Dan walked home with a bed of roses and a whopping $3.1 million from the Kentucky Derby 2024. The trainer and jockey celebrated with 10% each share of the prize money. After a successful and staggering dash, jockey Hernandez shed light on how Track Phantom's drift steered his and Mystik Dan's journey to the finish line.

He said:

"When he shot through that spot, he was able to cut the corner and I asked him to go for it. He shot off and I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’ve got a big chance to win the Kentucky Derby."

Hernandez's boot bumped the rail, but the win made up for the minor hitch in the end. He said:

"But I think we can buy another pair of boots."

Trainer Kenny McPeek couldn't contain her excitement after Hernandez anchored his trainee Mystik Dan to the coveted pole spot at the Kentucky Derby 2024. Hernandez has not been in the spotlight much since his career inception. But the world can't say the same now.

"Just a brilliant, brilliant, brilliant jockey and ride. Brian is one of the most underrated jockeys, but not any more, right?”

Kentucky Derby 2024 Results

Here is the full list of the Kentucky Derby 2024 horses in their finishing order from the top:

Mystik Dan Sierra Leone Forever Young Catching Freedom T O Password Resilience Stronghold Honor Marie Endlessly Dornoch Track Phantom West Saratoga Domestic Product Epic Ride Fierceness Society Man Just Steel Grand Mo the First Catalytic Just a Touch

Fierceness, who stepped up to for the race as a 3-1 odds favorite, couldn't deliver his best. 1996 was the last time that the closest margin was recorded between the top finishers until the 2024 Kentucky Derby broke the record. Mystik Dan will look to win the Belmont Stakes and Preakness Stakes to achieve the Triple Crown title. The Belmont Stakes is scheduled for June 8, 2024.