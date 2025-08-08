"Literally being the mother of the team" - When Simone Biles' teammate opened up about the gymnast's impact after tough Olympic decision

Simone Biles' teammate Jordan Chiles once opened up on how her teammates' withdrawal impacted her performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles stepped away from competing after suffering from "twisties."

Ad

Biles was a frontrunner at the Tokyo Games to win five individual gold medals following her impressive run at the Rio Olympics. In the absence of the legendary gymnast, Chiles stepped up to compete at the world's greatest sporting stage. In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2022, Chiles reflected on the breakthrough moment of her life, stating it was heartbreaking not to have Biles competing alongside.

Further, Chiles highlighted Biles helping the team on the sidelines while taking up the role of a mother. Chiles also mentioned that Biles showed up for the team when she didn't expect her to come back out, emphasising how strong a player she is.

Ad

Trending

"I went all focus because I knew I was doing it for her. Knowing that she wasn’t with me was heartbreaking. At the same time, she was still with me. She was just playing a different role."

Chiles added:

"She was literally being the mother of the team, helping us out. I didn’t think that she was going to feel comfortable coming back out, but when she came out, I was like, this person is strong. She’s the most amazing person ever. At the end of the day, she supported us."

Ad

Before Biles' withdrawal from the competition, the USA squad won a silver medal in the team event.

"I got to choose my ending" - Simone Biles opens up on her retirement

Simone Biles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles recently opened up about her retirement. Biles has enjoyed a legendary career so far with 11 Olympic and 30 World Championships medals. In an interview with Olympics.com, Biles stated that she would want to retire from the sport on her terms rather than being advised by the doctors. She expressed her contentment in having the liberty to conclude her career, unlike other athletes.

Ad

“I’ve done so much, and I have had so much success in the sport, it’s like I want it to be my choice when I’m done. I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey. You can’t. Move on,” Biles said. “I think for a lot of elite athletes, it’s never their choice when they get to be done. I’m grateful – if this was the end – that I got to choose my ending.”

Simone Biles has been absent from competition since her appearance at the Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More