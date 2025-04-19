"Loved me every day of my life" - When Simone Biles opened up on her adoptive parents Ronald and Nellie's support 

Simone Biles once opened up on the love and support she received from her grandparents Ronald and Nellie Biles even before she was adopted by them. Biles was born to Shannon. However, the gymnast was then adopted by her grandparents due to her biological mother's incapacity to take care of her kids.
Biles was adopted by Ronald and Nellie when she was six years old and moved to Texas. Before the adoption, she navigated through the foster care system. However, in her autobiography Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, published in 2016, Biles opened up about the love she received from Ronald and Nellie while living in Ohio with Shannon.
She remembers her grandparents' visits on holidays. She mentioned that they became her true parents and was eventually raised by them.
"They both had kind eyes," Biles wrote about Ronald and Nellie. "Before I moved to Texas, they’d come to visit our house in Columbus, Ohio, which was where I lived back then. She was a regional nurse who traveled a lot for her job, and he was a retired Air Force sergeant who now worked as an air traffic assistant with the Federal Aviation Administration in Houston. A few years later, they became the only real parents I’ve ever known—the ones who have raised and guided me, and loved me every day of my life."
"I never felt as if my parents were forcing me to keep going" - When Simone Biles highlighted the freedom given by parents to follow her passion
In her autobiography Courage to Soar, Simone Biles opened up on how her parents supported and gave her freedom to follow her passion. They enrolled her in the sport when she was six years old and are frequently seen cheering from stands during the meets, including the prestigious national, world championships, and Olympics.
"My family supported my gymnastics, cheering me on at meets both at home and away," Biles wrote. "And now that I was winning more, they began paying closer attention. 'Simone,' Mom said, hugging me after I’d earned the all-around highest score at the 2008 South Padre Invitational meet. 'God truly gave you a gift.' Yet I never felt as if my parents were forcing me to keep going."
Simone Biles' parents also built the World Championships Centre, an elite level training facility for her.