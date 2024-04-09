Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to Caitlin Clark bidding goodbye to Iowa Hawkeyes

Mikaela Shiffrin has reacted to women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark's post after the NCAA star announced her farewell from Iowa Hawkeyes to head for the WNBA draft.

Clark got Iowa off to a sensational start in the NCAA Championships final against South Carolina. She racked up 18 points in the first quarter. While the 22-year-old ended the night with 30 points, Iowa couldn't secure the championship after the Gamecocks came back in the later stages to seal the victory. with the final score reading 87-75.

Despite missing out on the title, Caitlin Clark will still be remembered as one of the greats of the collegiate game. Clark was able to attract a large fanbase to women's basketball due, in part to her insane skill set.

While calling time on her legendary four-year collegiate career, she said that Iowa would always be her home. The 22-year-old wrote in an emotional post on X:

"Words cannot express my love for my teammates, coaches, fans and our university - Thanks for making my dreams come true. Wearing Iowa across my chest the last four years has been an honor. This place will always be home"

Expand Tweet

Among scores of American stars wishing her well for the journey ahead, alpine skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin also congratulated Caitlin Clark for a legendary collegiate career. Replying to her post, Shiffrin posted a star emoji, indicating the obvious, Caitlin Clark is a star.

Expand Tweet

Mikaela Shiffrin congratulates Caitlin Clark on a record-breaking performance

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Mikaela Shiffrin wins women's slalom

Last month, the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines 106-89 in the Big Ten Championships. But it was Hawkeyes’ No. 22 who stole the limelight after scoring 49 points in the match.

It marked Clark’s career-high score as well as the most by a Hawkeyes player in a single game. The 22-year-old became the NCAA women's all-time scorer with 3569 points following her performance. And Mikaela Shiffrin, who herself has the highest ever World Cup victories, was in awe of the women's basketball sensation.

Along with a series of emojis expressing amazement at the 22-year-old's performance, Shiffrin extended the congratulations to Clark. She wrote on X:

"Congrats @CaitlinClark22"

Shiffrin herself had one of the most dominating seasons in 2023 and was also nominated for the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Awards.

Last year, she overtook the Swiss legend Ingemar Stenmark for the most World Cup victories. Mikaela Shiffrin now has a total of 97 wins in alpine skiing world cups and will be looking to hit the century next season.