Mikaela Shiffrin takes a trip with her fiance Aleksander Kilde during skiing off-season

Alpine Skiing icon Mikaela Shiffrin stepped into the holiday season with her fiance Aleksander Kilde, trekking to a pleasant view on top of a mountain during the latter's journey of recuperation.

Shiffrin and Kilde are now one step away from their official engagement. On April 5, 2024, the former revealed the news on her social media platform with a ring on her finger. In May 2021, the two skiers started datingafter meeting at a ski camp.

Mikaela Shiffrin has taken part in her first training session for the official season of 2024-25 in Colorado, on the Copper Mountain slopes.

The alpine skier missed out on the overall World title this year. An MCL injury at Cortina d’Ampezzo kept her off the slopes for six weeks amid the World Cup.

She still has a total of 97 World Cup victories, the most ever.

On the other hand, Aleksander Kilde, who was airlifted after his Wengen Lauberhorn downhill crash, is gradually coming back to normalcy. He had a dislocated shoulder and a deep cut on the calf. The couple hit the road on foot to a new view. Shiffrin took to her Instagram handle to caption:

"New view. (Don’t worry peeps, it’s still gym szn)"

She posted two videos, one of which featured the couple trekking uphill with the sea on the side. While Shiffrin expressed elation through her expressions, Kilde was following her with slow steps. The next showed Kilde in a goofy mood sitting inside a transport, while his fiance asked:

"Are you ready?"

Trying to emulate her tone, when Aleksander Kilde replied, Mikaela Shiffrin turned to him and said:

"I'm gonna post this"

Mikaela Shiffrin recorded the funny side of Kilde while he was making coffee

The Norwegian skier Aleksander Kilde is a prominent skier in his own right with 21 World Cup gold podiums in his purse. He flourished in the 2021-22 World Cup season, where he achieved seven golds and two silvers. But his fun side was not known to the world until his fiancee captured it. Mikaela Shiffrin took to her Instagram and posted a video captioned:

"Been trying to convince him for over a month and finally he let me post this. His silliness makes me laugh so much"

Her statements revealed how tough it was for her to convince Kilde to let her post this masterpiece. Aleksander Kilde is on his healing journey and Shiffrin is an active part of it.