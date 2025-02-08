Millrose Games 2025: Top athletes to watch out for ft. Quincy Wilson, Josh Kerr

The 2025 indoor season has begun, and the Millrose Games mark the next big competition for the track and field athletes. After an exciting weekend at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, fans will now witness their favorite stars live in New York City.

For fans and athletes alike, the Millrose Games will offer an important opportunity to discern who is at the top of their game. With the 20th World Indoor Championships approaching in March, this event will act as a preview for the big competition.

With that, here are the athletes you need to watch out for on Saturday, February 8.

#8 Katie Moon - women's pole vault

Moon at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Katie Moon will undoubtedly be the one to watch out for in the women's pole vault event. The American is the 2020 Olympic champion and 2024 Paris Olympics silver-medalist, and heads into the season the two-time reigning world champion.

Moon opened her 2025 late in January at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational, where she registered a world lead of 4.80 for the win. This marks her highest season opener, and it will be interesting to see where she goes from here.

#7 Devynne Charlton - women's 60m hurdles

Charlton at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Devynne Charlton led an incredible indoor season in 2024, and she arrives at the Millrose Games the world record holder in the women's 60m hurdles. At the 2025 Millrose Games, the Bahamian won the event with a world record of 7.67s.

Later, Charlton outdid her record with a 7.65s at the Glasgow World Indoor Championships, claiming gold in the 60m hurdles.

#6 Trayvon Bromell - men's 60m

Bromell at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

Trayvon Bromell is slated to run the 60m sprint at the Millrose Games, a distance where he is the sixth fastest man in history. The American, the 2016 60m world champion and a two-time 100m World Championships bronze medalist has struggled to perform near his best in recent years.

So far in 2025, Bromell has raced the 60m distance twice, winning the Texas Tech Corky Classic and finishing fifth at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

#5 Yared Nuguse - men's mile

Nuguse at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Yared Nuguse made headlines last year when he placed third in the 1500m at the Paris Olympics, denying a podium finish to defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Nuguse will compete in the mile - a distance he excels in - on Saturday.

His personal best of 3:43.97s in the outdoor mile is a North American record and the fourth fastest time in history. He is also the North American record holder and second-fastest man in history for the indoor mile, with a personal best of 3:47.38s.

#4 Cole Hocker - men's 3000m

Hocker at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

At the Paris Olympics last year, Cole Hocker outdid Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 1500m finals, clinching gold with an Olympic record of 3:27.65s. At the Millrose Games, Hocker is scheduled to compete in the 3000m.

The American is typically a 1500m runner, whose indoor personal best for the 3000m is 7:39.83s.

#3 Masai Russell - women's 60m hurdles

Russell at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

Masai Russell will give Devynne Charlton a run for her money in the 60m hurdles at the Millrose Games. The American enters 2025 as the reigning 100m hurdles Olympic champion, having put on a fantastic display at the Games last year.

Russell has had an impressive run this season, winning the 60m hurdles at the Texas Tech Corky Classic and the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix with times of 7.89s and 7.80s, respectively.

#2 Quincy Wilson - men's 600m

Wilson at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

Quincy Wilson is one of Team USA's most promising young athletes. Last year, the then-16-year-old set and re-set multiple world U18 records in the 400m. He also qualified for the Paris Olympics, where he won gold as part of the 4x400m relay team, becoming the youngest person to achieve the feat.

Wilson's 2025 has already gotten off to an incredible start, as he clocked an indoor high school record of 45.66s in the 400m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

#1 Josh Kerr - men's mile

Kerr at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Josh Kerr is known to be highly selective about his race schedule, and the Brit will be opening his 2025 season at the Millrose Games. He is scheduled to run the mile, where he holds a personal best of 3:45.34s.

Last year, Kerr was handed a disappointment at the Paris Olympics, when Cole Hocker forced him to settle for silver in the 1500m. The 27-year-old arrives in 2025 the reigning World Champion in the distance, and will be keen on getting a strong start to his season as he looks to defend his title.

