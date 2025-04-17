NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025 : Top gymnasts to watch out for ft Jordan Chiles

The NCAA Gymnastics Championships will commence on Thursday, April 17, in Fort Worth in Texas. Gymnasts like Jordan Chiles, Aleah Finnegan, and Jade Carey will be competing for the top honors at the NCAA Championships.
Eight teams will be competing for the NCAA Championship title at Fort Worth from April 17 to April 19. However, the top two teams that will be the center of attraction are LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners. LSU Tigers is the defending champion from the last year's edition, and will be aiming to continue the momentum.
On the other hand Oklahoma Sooners, who had won the NCAA Championships in 2022 and 2023 respectively, will be looking forward to bounce back from the setback they received last year.
However, other teams are more than ready to prove their worth. One of them is the UCLA Bruins, led by Olympic champion Jordan Chiles, who aims to end the seven-year title drought for the Bruins. Chiles had taken a break from collegiate gymnastics to prepare herself for the Paris Olympics. However, after leading the team to a championship victory at the Big 10 Championships, Chiles is eager to add another feather to her cap.
Here are some of the other top gymnasts to look out for at the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships 2025 :
Top 5 Women Gymnasts to look out for at the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships ft. Jordan Chiles
#5 Leanne Wong
Wong has proved her worth several times at the NCAA Championships. The 21-year-old gymnast won her first individual title in the uneven bars category last year.
Leanne Wong also led the Florida Gators to the NCAA Championships finals twice in 2022 and 2023. The young gymnast will be aiming to give Florida Gator an edged in the NCAA Championships.
#4 Grace McCallum
It's been nearly three decades since the Utah Red Rocks last won the NCAA Championships in women's gymnastics. However, since 2022, the team has been improving by leaps and bounds.
One of the reasons is the presence of Grace McCallum, who has excelled individually at the NCAA Championships and contributed to the team all-around silver medal for the USA at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Though she hasn't won an individual title yet, she led the Utah Red Rocks to a respectable third-place finish at the NCAA Championships last year.
#3 Jade Carey
Like Grace McCallum, Jade Carey hasn't won an individual NCAA title till date. However, the Olympic gold medalist is the only hope for her team Oregon State Beavers, who could not make it to the NCAA National Championships Finals as a team this time.
Carey has won five individual medals in the last three years for the Oregon State Beavers. She won two silver medals and a bronze medal in the previous year's edition in the all-round, floor exercise and the balance beam categories, respectively.
#2 Aleah Finnegan
The 22-year-old Filipino American gymnast had announced her retirement from elite gymnastics last year, though she hasn't talked about her future in collegiate gymnastics.
Nevertheless, after leading the team to a second successive SEC Championships, Aleah Finnegan, Haleigh Bryant, Konnor McClain, and Olivia Dunne will be aiming to give the LSU Tigers another NCAA Championships in a row. This is also the last time they shall be competing at the NCAA Championships, and thus it would be the golden opportunity to end it on a golden high.
#1 Jordan Chiles
One of the dark horses for the NCAA Championships 2025 would be the UCLA Bruins, all thanks to the presence of Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles. The 23-year-old gymnast returned to collegiate gymnastics after taking a break due to the Paris Olympics.
Chiles led the UCLA Bruins to the championship victory at the Big Ten Championships this year. The Olympic champion gymnast is expecting to give a tough fight to the defending champions from the LSU Tigers on the road to the NCAA Championships title victory.