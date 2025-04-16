Jordan Chiles sends heartfelt support to UCLA recruit Zoey Molomo after heartbreaking end to her season

The two-time Olympic medalist, Jordan Chiles, has recently shared her heartfelt support for the 16-year-old talented artistic gymnast, Zoey Molomo, through her Instagram story. The young gymnast suffered a serious knee injury a few days ago while doing vault practice.

The promising newcomer, Zoey Molomo, participated in the Winter Cup in 2022 and won the silver medal in the vault event. She also competed in the City of Jesolo Trophy gymnastics competition in Italy, and their team won the team event title with Molomo clinching silver. She has committed to the UCLA Bruins for her collegiate career. Through her Instagram story, the prominent gymnast and UCLA Bruins icon, Jordan Chiles, expressed her sincere support for Molomo, who suffered from a knee injury. She added:

“Here for you Zoey Yall go show her some love”

Screenshot of Jordan Chiles' Instagram story | Credits: IG/jordanchiles

In the 2022 Pan American Championships, Molomo assisted the team in clinching the gold medal. A few days ago, she shared her injury update through an Instagram post, and mentioned,

“During practice, I had a bad landing on vault and unfortunately sustained a knee injury. This is absolutely heartbreaking and definitely not how I imagined my season ending—but I trust that God’s plan is greater than mine. I’m staying strong, focusing on healing, and doing everything I can to be the best teammate for my girls. I’ll be back soon! Much love, Zomo🤍”

The three-time World Championships and Pan American Games medalist, Jordan Chiles, with her team, the UCLA Bruins, will compete in the 2025 NCAA Championships.

Jordan Chiles shares the reason for writing her memoir 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams'

Jordan Chiles at the Stanford v UCLA - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles, a notable artistic gymnast, is a four-time Pacific Rim Championships and three-time NCAA Championship medalist. On March 4, she released her memoir, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams'.

The book details her childhood journey in the sport, the challenges she faced, and her struggles as a gymnast of color. During her interview on 'Good Morning America,' she shared her thoughts on why she decided to write a book. She expressed,

“I think it was really to show the world that it took me 23 years to get into this position that I'm in right now being a two-time Olympian a world champion and many more other accolades that are connected to me and just to show that people can say a lot of things about you and create a story but why not just tell your story the right way,” she mentioned [0:29 onwards]

The foreword of her memoir is written by her longtime friend, and the most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles.

