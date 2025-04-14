Jordan Chiles drops a 2-word message as she turns up the glamor in beach outfit at Coachella

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles is as passionate about her fashion as she is about gymnastics. The 23-year-old gymnast was seen wearing a new beach outfit at Coachella.

Ad

Chiles recently attended the annual Coachella Music festival. The gymnast wore a beach outfit and had a blazing red hairdo.

Chiles posted a few photographs of her visit on Instagram with the following caption:

"Prada Baddie"

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, American rapper Flavor Flav was also delighted by Chiles' presence at the Coachella. When Chiles previously uploaded another set of photographs from the music festival, the American rapper wrote on his profile.

"I'm here too my girl ,,, we outside."

For the unversed, Flavor Flav has been a long-time admirer of Jordan Chiles. When Chiles was revoked of her bronze medal in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics, Flav announced a customized bronze clock in her honor. True to his word, the 66-year-old rapper made Chiles wear the bronze clock when she visited the Video Music Awards in 2024.

Ad

Jordan Chiles is aiming to make it count at the World Championships in 2025. She has also returned to collegiate gymnastics this year and led the UCLA Bruins to the Big Ten Championship.

Jordan Chiles talks about continuing with gymnastics despite the shortcomings

Jordan Chiles talks about continuing with gymnastics [Image Source: Getty]

A few weeks ago, Jordan Chiles was on the 'Beyond the Records' podcast, where she opened up on multiple issues, including why she chose to continue with gymnastics despite its flaws.

Ad

"When I started to realize, I went to my first competition, I started getting ribbons and all these things and I was like "Oh this is how it's supposed to be." So that's when my mindset changed and was like, "Okay I actually have a gift I have a talent I'm also very competitive so let's push let's keep I kept pushing myself to a limit like how far can I go with this" and so it kind of just stuck with me and I mean it's worth the money I can definitely say that for myself gymnastics is a very expensive sport, " Chiles said. (40:55 onwards).

Ad

Chiles is continuing her battle against the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reclaim the bronze medal. In another interview, the Olympic champion gymnast revealed that somehow, she hasn't been able to move on from the episode.

Jordan Chiles will now aim for the NCAA Championships, which will be conducted soon at the Fort Worth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More