Jordan Chiles drops a 2-word message as she turns up the glamor in beach outfit at Coachella

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles is as passionate about her fashion as she is about gymnastics. The 23-year-old gymnast was seen wearing a new beach outfit at Coachella.
Chiles recently attended the annual Coachella Music festival. The gymnast wore a beach outfit and had a blazing red hairdo.
Chiles posted a few photographs of her visit on Instagram with the following caption:
"Prada Baddie"
Interestingly, American rapper Flavor Flav was also delighted by Chiles' presence at the Coachella. When Chiles previously uploaded another set of photographs from the music festival, the American rapper wrote on his profile.
"I'm here too my girl ,,, we outside."
For the unversed, Flavor Flav has been a long-time admirer of Jordan Chiles. When Chiles was revoked of her bronze medal in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics, Flav announced a customized bronze clock in her honor. True to his word, the 66-year-old rapper made Chiles wear the bronze clock when she visited the Video Music Awards in 2024.
Jordan Chiles is aiming to make it count at the World Championships in 2025. She has also returned to collegiate gymnastics this year and led the UCLA Bruins to the Big Ten Championship.
Jordan Chiles talks about continuing with gymnastics despite the shortcomings
A few weeks ago, Jordan Chiles was on the 'Beyond the Records' podcast, where she opened up on multiple issues, including why she chose to continue with gymnastics despite its flaws.
"When I started to realize, I went to my first competition, I started getting ribbons and all these things and I was like "Oh this is how it's supposed to be." So that's when my mindset changed and was like, "Okay I actually have a gift I have a talent I'm also very competitive so let's push let's keep I kept pushing myself to a limit like how far can I go with this" and so it kind of just stuck with me and I mean it's worth the money I can definitely say that for myself gymnastics is a very expensive sport, " Chiles said. (40:55 onwards).
Chiles is continuing her battle against the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reclaim the bronze medal. In another interview, the Olympic champion gymnast revealed that somehow, she hasn't been able to move on from the episode.
Jordan Chiles will now aim for the NCAA Championships, which will be conducted soon at the Fort Worth.