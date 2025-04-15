Jordan Chiles unveils vampire-inspired look in black outfit as she celebrates 24th birthday

American gymnast Jordan Chiles took to social media to share her latest photoshoot as she celebrates her 24th birthday. Born on April 15th, 2001, Chiles attended Prairie High School in Vancouver, Washington, and represents the UCLA Bruins in collegiate gymnastics. She made her Olympic debut in 2020 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ad

Chiles is an accomplished gymnast, winning medals on the international stage for the U.S. She made her global breakthrough when she captured a gold medal at the 2022 World Championships in the Women's Team event, and has since gone on to win a gold medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Chiles returned to compete for the UCLA Bruins for the 2025-26 season after her Olympic campaign.

Chiles took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her birthday photoshoot, where she stunned in a black dress and a new hairstyle. She captioned the post with:

Ad

Trending

"………👀👀🩸"

Ad

Chiles took to social media last year when she celebrated her 23rd birthday, which included a themed party filled with Nike merchandise, custom Oreo cookies, and more.

Jordan Chiles reveals the athletes she would collab with to create her own sneaker

Jordan Chiles at a meet between Stanford and UCLA - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles recently revealed the athletes she would want to work with to design her own sneaker. The gymnast is a huge fashion enthusiast, and has been sighted wearing sneakers at times to complete her outfits. Chiles is currently competing for the UCLA Bruins in collegiate gymnastics.

Ad

Chiles sat down for an interview on The Trophy Room with Candace Parker podcast, where she revealed the athletes she would work with to create her own sneaker (1:18 onwards):

"Me personally, it would probably be Michael Jordan. Only because I am named after him. He's an icon, he's somebody that, you know, not only does he have his own shoe already, I feel like that'd be a really cool collab. But if it wasn't him I feel like it would be A'ja [Wilson], I feel like our brains connect differently when we're together so I feel like we would create a really dope shoe and she already has one out." - Jordan Chiles

Ad

Chiles named basketball legend Michael Jordan and WNBA player A'ja Wilson as the athletes she would want to work with to create her own pair of sneakers. The gymnast has cited Michael Jordan as an inspiration previously, with the NBA Hall of Famer even sending Chiles a good luck text message ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More