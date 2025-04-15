"Girl power moment"- Jordan Chiles receives heartfelt message from Candace Bolden as they link-up in Coachella

Jordan Chiles recently received a sweet and heartwarming message from author and influencer Candace Bolden. The two met each other at Coachella.

The American gymnast recently qualified for the National Championships with her team, the UCLA Bruins, and attended Coachella on April 13. She met the author of 'Living with PCOS Road to Reversal,' Bolden, at the event, who penned an adorable message for Chiles.

The author shared a picture of them posing with each other on her Instagram story, while the gymnast donned a stunning black-colored two-piece ensemble. Along with this, she wrote a note in the story, opening up about meeting Chiles and lauding her for her performance at the Olympics.

"The @jordanchiles ladies and getlemen👏 I grew up in gymnastics so watching you crush this Olympics representing team USA was such a treat!! She told my journey has inspired her and she has been following the journey for yearssss🤯🤯. I told her that's crazy coz the Bolden house was live watching her kill it every day!!! Full circle fun girl power moment! was great meeting you babe!!"

Reposting Bolden's story on her Instagram, Chiles wrote:

"Much love❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Chiles’ Instagram story

Jordan Chiles is currently gearing up to compete in the 2025 Nationals Championship, and outside of her gymnastics endeavors, her new book, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams,' recently became a New York Times bestseller.

Jordan Chiles opened up about facing hardships while writing her new book

American Olympian, Jordan Chiles - Source: Getty

During her appearance on the 'Jennifer Hudson Show,' Jordan Chiles made her feelings known about the experience of writing her memoir. She disclosed that she had to revisit all the traumatic incidents and the hard times she had faced in her life while writing them. However, along with this, she said that after writing this book, she can finally live her life with putting her past behind her.

“It was honestly a very crazy time frame to even write a book. I have to revisit these traumas but then I started to realize the more I talk about my trauma, the more that I can let it be in the past. And I just felt, I can finally just live my life with my past in the past," said Jordan Chiles.

She added:

“I don't have to keep reliving it because it's on paper; it's something people get to understand and understand who Jordan's story is and so it was a really cool experience at the same time because I did go through all of this but look at me now, I'm standing here being the person that I am.”

Jordan Chiles recently met singer Normani Hamilton at Coachella 2025, held at the Empire Polo Club.

