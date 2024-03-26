NCAA Gymnastics Week 12 Recap: LSU crowned SEC Champions for 5th time, Oklahoma record highest ever NCAA team score

It was an entertaining last week in the women's NCAA gymnastics as eleven conference champions and two national champions were crowned over the weekend.

The highlight of the NCAA gymnastics week 12 was LSU winning their fifth Southeastern Conference Championship (SEC). Brilliant performances from Haleigh Bryan, Konnor McCain, and the gymnastics sensation Olivia Dunne propelled them to glory.

The women's Big 12 Championships Oklahoma Sooner secured the trophy with a record-breaking NCAA team score. They posted a mammoth 198.950 to break the 20-year-old record. They are followed by Stanford, who posted 198.875 in February 2020 against UCLA, and recorded an exact figure two days later against Oregon State.

The NCAA gymnastics Week 12 also saw the Big Ten, ACC Championship, GEC Championship, and several other conference champions being crowned.

NCAA Gymnastics Week 12 highlights

#LSU Win 5th SEC Championship title

LSU posted a top score of 198.075 in an SEC quad meet on Saturday night to win the program’s fifth title. While it marked the program’s highest ever at the SEC Championship, LSU was the only of the eight teams on the night to breach the 198 mark.

The Tigers posted 49.475 on the vault while Bars saw them post 49.450 after the second rotation. They posted 49.675 on the floor to close out the competition with Haleigh Bryant emerging as the top all-around performer (39.800) of the night.

#Utah claim 4th straight Pac-12 Championship title

It was a fourth straight women's Pac-12 gymnastics championship for Utah after they earned a score of 198.00 on the night. They defeated UCLA by a margin of .125 while California Bears finished third with 197.325 points. The Stanford Cardinals ended the night as the last-ranked team with a score of 197.175.

#Oklahoma claim Big 12 Championship with NCAA team record

Oklahoma Sooners won their third-straight and 15th overall Big 12 gymnastics championship after posting an NCAA gymnastics team record score of 198.950. Denver finished as runner-up after earning 197.975 while BYU posted 197.050 to finish third on the night.

It marked the Sooners’ last campaign at the Big 12 Championships. They will now move to the SEC Championship this year in July.

#UW-Oshkosh win 3rd straight NCGA title

The UW-Oshkosh posted a Division III record score of 194.975 points to win the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association title for the third straight year in a row. It marked the team's fifth NCGA trophy overall.

#NC State win ACC Championships for the first time since 1984

NC State posted their highest road score in the school’s history, 197.550, to win the ACC gymnastics Championships for the first time since 1984. It marked the team's 8th conference championship.

#Michigan State claim Big Ten Championship

Michigan State claimed its first Big Ten championship on Saturday after posting a score of 197.600. The Spartans were followed by Minnesota on 2nd with a score of 197.500 while Michigan earned 3rd spot with a score of 197.225.

#Towson Gymnastics win the EAGL Championship

The Towson University women's gymnastics team claimed their second straight EAGL Championship title on Saturday evening after posting a score of 197.300. It marked the highest-ever team score in the program's history.

#Pennsylvania win 3rd straight GEC Championship

The women's gymnastics team of the University of Pennsylvania won their third straight GEC title after earning a top score of 196.275 on the night. Yale finished 2nd on 195.125 while Brown came third in 194.450 points.

#Some other notable moments of the NCAA gymnastics week 12 are:

Western Michigan won the MAX Tournament Championship

Lindenwood Gymnastics won the MIC Championship

Southern Utah State won the MPSF Championship

Boise State won the inaugural MWC Championship.