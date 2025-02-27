17-year-old Quincy Wilson receives a major honor from Senate of Maryland for being the youngest US male track athlete to win the Olympic gold medal

Quincy Wilson recently received a special honor from the Senate of Maryland for his stellar performance at the Paris Olympics. The athlete is currently in the middle of his 2025 track season.

Wilson etched his name in the history books during the 2024 Summer Games by becoming the youngest male US track and field Olympian. He participated in the qualifying round of the 4x400m relay event, where his team secured a spot in the final after a third-place finish.

The 17-year-old did not run in the finals, but he had a significant contribution in Team USA clinching gold in the event after recording 2:54.43. Citing this, he also won a gold medal at the Olympics at the tender age of 16. Months after this remarkable victory, the athlete received an honor from the Senate of Maryland, congratulating him for his performance at the Summer Games.

He shared a picture of the certificate given by them on his Instagram story, which read:

"Be it hereby known to all that the Senate of Maryland offers its sincerest congratulations to Quincy Wilson in recognition of being the youngest athlete to earn an Olympic gold medal in the sport of track and field. Congratulations on showcasing your exceptional talent while inspiring Olympic excellence."

Wilson’s Instagram story

A few days earlier, Wilson was invited by Governor Wes Moore to the Black History Month Reception for his incredible feat at the Paris Olympics. He showcased gratitude toward this honor and took to his Instagram story, writing:

"Thank you @govwesmoore for the invite to the Black History Month Reception."

Quincy Wilson opened up about returning to high school after winning the Olympic gold medal

Quincy Wilson recently appeared on the 'Beyond the Records' podcast, which was hosted by Rai Benjamin and Grant Holloway. The 17-year-old made his feelings known about returning to high school after competing at the 2024 Summer Games, stating that he was worried about his reading assignments.

"It was a change for me. I was just like, I've been out this summer. I was supposed to be doing my reading in the village and I didn't do nothing. I went home and I did the reading for like two days and mom said,' Bruh, you think like you're getting out of it', like the jokes that were on TikTok and other things were like I had a 600 page book and then a 200 page book that I had to read," Quincy Wilson said.

Quincy Wilson recently competed at the USATF Indoors in the men's 400m; however, he couldn't attain a podium finish despite having a good start at the race. Ahead of this, he also participated in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, where he clinched a gold medal in the 400m race after clocking 45.66s.

