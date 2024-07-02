18-year-old Christian Miller pens an emotional note after missing out on a spot in the Men's 4x100m relay team for the Paris Olympics

18-year-old Christian Miller was not included in the Men's 4x100m relay team for the Paris Olympics. The upcoming athlete finished fifth in the Men's 100m final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials after clocking 9.98s.

Christian Miller put forward incredible performances in the 2024 season and was the youngest athlete in the line-up of the Men's 100m final. After finishing fifth in the finals, Miller was considered to be one of the top prospects to be a part of the 4x100m relay team in Paris.

The relay team is selected by the USATF which includes the podium finishers of the Men's 100m and the other athletes taking into consideration the competition and the all-round strength of the team. A total of five athletes are selected to be a part of the team out of which four of them would be competing and one athlete would be on 'reserve'. Christian Miller took to Instagram to reveal that he was not selected to be a part of the relay team in Paris.

The 18-year-old penned an emotional note and expressed that he was disheartened about missing the opportunity after getting this close. He hoped to extend his 2024 season by participating in the Paris Olympics as a part of the Men's Relay team.

"Wish my season could have been extended to one last race but unfortunately USATF did not select me for the 2024 Paris Olympics 4x1 relay pool. Congrats to everyone who made it to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Gods plan❤️…Cmilly Out✌🏿#tillnextyear," read the caption of his post.

Christian Miller receives a big honor as a high school athlete

Right after the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Christian Miller was named the Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year. He came into the limelight in the senior track circuit after he clocked the fastest 100m of the year early in the 2024 outdoor season with a time of 9.93s at the Pure Athletics Invitational.

He spoke to Action News Jacksonville after receiving the honor at Creekside High School.

“It's great, it's definitely a blessing from God for me, I just came back from the Olympic trials so I had no clue. I thought I was just going to come out here and give some inspiring words to the kids, but I got a great surprise from everybody in the Irish community, it was just amazing,” he said.

“This stays pretty high knowing that out of everybody in the nation, out of every track and field boys athlete out there, they chose me to award this to based off of all the things I did throughout this year," he added.

Miller has signed a letter of Intent with the University of Georgia to join as a student-athlete for the upcoming collegiate season.

