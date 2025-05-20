19-year-old Christian Miller weighs in after defeating Christian Coleman and first podium finish in International event

19-year-old Christian Miller expressed his thoughts after putting forward an incredible performance in his first International race of the 2025 season. The youngster finished second in the 100m at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo, Japan.

Christian Miller began the race with great momentum and matched with fellow American athlete till the 80m and eventually registered a chest finish to finish second. Hiroki Yanagita from Japan clinched the victory with a performance of 10.06s, Christian Miller clocked 10.08s to win the silver medal, and the USA's Christian Coleman took home the bronze medal with a performance of 10.11s.

Miller received great praise from fans on social media, who lauded the youngster for his competitive spirit and raised anticipation to witness how he would perform in the major events of the track season later this year.

After his win, Christian Miller expressed his thoughts on his official Instagram account and shared how he focuses on working hard without being worried about the results. He attributed his success to God and shared that he trusted God's timing.

"Maturing is realizing that the pr you want is in you, it just depends on when God wants you to showcase it to the world," he wrote.

Miller shares his thoughts | Instagram@c_milly

Christian Miller opens up about his goals for the 2025 season

Christian Miller spoke about his goals for the 2025 season in an interview with Forbes. The youngster was optimistic about competing in the 2025 season and believed that his performances in the year would make him a known athlete worldwide.

He expressed his desire to represent the USA in global track meets and dominate the line-up alongside some of the best athletes in the world.

“The doors will open throughout the 2025 season. I feel like it will not only push my name nationally, but it will push it out globally as well,” he said.

The 19-year-old revealed that currently his focus is on improving and becoming better than last year, as well as working on important aspects that will play a huge role in the perfect execution of a race.

“My mindset right now is always to improve in everything that I’m doing. To be better than I was last year. What are we good on? What do we need to speed up on? It’s being patient. I’m so used to getting the season started around this time. I tell myself each year, every time I go out for a race ‘go out and execute each race with the training I’ve always done’. If I trust it and execute it how I’ve trained, I know I’m capable," he added.

Furthermore, he revealed that he is preparing himself to deal with the pressure that comes with competing in major events like the World Championships and the Olympic Games.

