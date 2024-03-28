2-time All-American Dean Hamiti joins Oklahoma State after entering the transfer window following NCAA wrestling Championships

Dean Hamiti was the first high-profile college wrestler to enter the NCAA transfer portal NCAA Men's Wrestling Championships 2024. Hamiti's intention to transfer from the University of Wisconsin's wrestling team came very quickly after finishing fifth in this year's NCAA men's wrestling championships.

The two-time All-American decided to join Oklahoma State's wrestling team through the NCAA's transfer window. The transfer window refers to a portal or a database for student-athletes intending to make a transfer to other NCAA member colleges. However, this facility is only available to Division 1 athletes.

Athletes who wish to transfer from their current college need to inform their college about their decision. The college will then add their name to the transfer portal within two business days. In addition to the portal, coaches and support staff from various colleges can approach the athlete with their offer.

Dean Hamiti opted to transfer this year and entered the portal. However, initially, his portal's status read ' do not contact' which raised curiosity among fans. Dean Hamiti took to Instagram to reveal that he had committed to the University of Oklahoma.

"Excited to announce my commitment to Oklahoma State, it’s been a dream of mine since I was little, I wanted to wrestle as a cowboy! Thank you to everyone at Wisconsin for the time spent. I’m excited for my next chapter chasing titles for OSU," read the caption.

A brief look at Dean Hamiti's college career

Dean Hamtiti joined the University of Wisconsin as one of the most promising high school wrestlers with an incredible record. Hamiti concluded his high school career by being the champion of the Illinois state three times consecutive, from 2018 to 2020.

Hamiti joined the wrestling squad of the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2022 season. He earned an automatic qualification to the NCAA championships in 2022 after finishing third in the 2022 Big Ten Championships.

Hamiti was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2022 for his impressive performance. He finished the season placing sixth at the NCAA Men's wrestling championships. He concluded the 2022 with an overall record of 28-4.

Hamiti had a jumpstart in the 2023 season in which he was made the co-captain of the Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team. Once again, Hamiti placed sixth at the NCAA Men's wrestling championships and was named an All-American for the second time in the 2023 season. His 2023 season ended with an overall record of 25-6 as a college sophomore.