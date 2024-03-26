Two-time All-American Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin becomes first high-impact wrestler to enter the transfer portal after NCAA Wrestling Championships 2024

Dean Hamiti of the University of Wisconsin Badgers became one of the first high-impact wrestlers to enter the NCAA transfer portal just two days after the NCAA Men's wrestling championships ended. The NCAA wrestling Championships went on from March 21 to March 23, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dean Hamiti, a member of the University of Wisconsin's wrestling team, finished fifth in this year's NCAA wrestling championships losing to David Carr of Iowa State University in the quarterfinals. This was Dean Hamiti's best finish at the annual event in the past three years wherein he previously finished sixth, both in 2022 and 2023.

The wrestler from The University of Wisconsin opted to enter the NCAA's transfer portal just two days after the culmination of the annual National Championship event. The NCAA transfer portal refers to a database or an application for student-athletes to transfer among NCAA's Division 1 member institutions.

Any athlete can enter the transfer portal per their wish but needs to inform their current school about their decision, which will then add the student's name to the transfer database within two business days. After being added to the database, coaches and managers of different schools can contact an athlete.

Dean Hamiti is the first high-impact wrestler to opt for transfer this season. The two-time All-American has opted for a change this year, however, at the present moment his portal's status is at "do not contact."

Dean Hamiti's career performances

Dean Hamiti joined the University of Wisconsin in the academic year 2021-22 as a part of their wrestling team. An impressive record of being a three-time Illinois state champion consecutively from 2018 to 2020 made him one of the most promising athletes to join the squad.

He began his college career at the University of Wisconsin with a magnificent start. After placing third at the Big Ten Championships in 2022, he earned an automatic qualification to the NCAA wrestling Championships. Hamiti finished in the sixth position at the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2022. Moreover, in 2022, he was conferred with the Big Ten Freshman Wrestler of the Year award.

In the 2022-23 season, Hamiti was named the team co-captain. Hamiti won the Big Ten Championships and earned an automatic qualification to the NCAA wrestling Championships once again. After placing sixth at the championships, he became an All-American for the second time. He concluded the season with an overall record of 25-6.