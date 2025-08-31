2025 Real American Freestyle Results: Kyle Dake dominates, Jason Nolf faces upset

The inaugural edition of the Real American Freestyle took place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. This competition was launched by Izzy Martinez, Chad Bronstein, and the late WWE legend, Hulk Hogan.

The competition featured 10 weight classes with a lineup of star-studded wrestlers, including Kyle Dake, Jason Nolf, Wyatt Hendrickson, Bo Nickal, and more. This event had completely Olympic-style wrestling and also executed an almost similar ruleset as published by UWW, which is the sport's international governing body.

The Real American Freestyle, or RAF 01, witnessed a number of terrific showdowns between stellar wrestlers vying to grab the title of the RAF champion of the first edition. Dake, who is following his late father, Douglas Dake's path, by competing in this series, will be wrestling in the 190kg weight class. He locked horns with Dean Hamiti, and with a staunch performance, he grabbed the title over his opponent.

The 205 kg weight category saw Bo Nickal and Jacob Cardenas compete against each other, and after an exciting yet nail-biting showdown, the former claimed a dominating victory. The results for the first edition of the Real American Freestyle have been released; let's have a look at the notable performances of the wrestlers.

Results of the 2025 Real American Freestyle

Here are the results of the 2025 Real American Freestyle wrestling championships, where a bunch of athletes squared off with each other to claim the title of the inaugural season of the event.

135kg

In the clash between Nathan Tomasello, who is a four-time NCAA All-American, and Matt Ramos, who is a two-time All-American for the Purdue Boilermakers, the former claimed a 4-3 win over his opponent.

155kg

The 155kg witnessed a terrific showdown between Yianni Diakomihalis and Bajrang Punia, where the former, who is a world silver medalist, dominated the Olympic silver medalist, Punia. Diakomihalis delivered an impressive performance and registered a 5-1 win.

155kg

Another duo who locked horns in the 155kg weight class were Lance Palmer and Austin Gomez. Here, the latter, who recently represented Mexico at the Paris Olympics, won the clash over the oldest participant of RAF 01 with a stunning score of 11-0.

175kg

Evan Wick, who is a three-time NCAA All-American, proved his dominance in the 175kg category by getting the better of the four-time NCAA finalist and three-time champion, Jason Nolf. He claimed victory over Nolf with a score of 10-8.

120kg

The 120kg witnessed Sarah Hildebrandt competing, who announced her retirement after clinching a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Games; however, she is now back on the mat and solidified her legacy in the category by besting Zeltzin Hernandez with a decision of 11-0.

145kg

In this showdown, the 2025 World Team qualifier dominated over the MMA veteran, Darrion Caldwell, with a pinfall.

190kg

Kyle Dake, who didn't compete in the 2024 Olympics, returned back to the mat for the Real American Freestyle. He squared off against Dean Hamiti and proved his prowess in the category by claiming an 11-0 win.

150kg

In this clash, Holly Holm and Alejandra Rivera competed against each other, where the latter, after a head-to-head competition, won the match with a score of 9-7.

205kg

The 205kg at the RAF 01 saw an exciting clash between Bo Nickal and Jacob Cardenas, where the former, who has put his MMA training on a temporary pause, won the showdown over the three-time NCAA All-American, Cardenas, with a score of 6-4.

Unlimited

This was one of the main attractions of the Real American Freestyle event, where Wyatt Hendrickson and Mostafa Elders were allowed to compete without any weight class limit. Both of them were free to weigh whatever they wanted, and in this interesting and unique clash, the Hodge Trophy winner, Hendrickson, dominated the match over Elders by registering a 14-1 win.

