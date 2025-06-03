2x Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey rocks stylish black dress as she celebrates graduation from Oregon State

American gymnast Jade Carey rocked a stylish black skirt as she celebrated her graduation from Oregon State University. Carey, who recently competed in the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, marked her final year of eligibility with a fourth-place finish in the all-around. While Oregon State did not qualify as a team for the championships, Carey had a remarkable individual performance and finished her senior year with 51 event titles across 14 appearances.

Jade Carey competes in both elite and collegiate competitions. She specialises in the vault, floor exercise, uneven bars, all-around and balance beam events, making her one of the most versatile gymnasts in the nation. Carey began learning gymnastics at the age of 2, with her parents owning a gym, which allowed her to start at a very early age. She has represented the United States at two Olympic Games, including at Paris 2024, where she won a gold medal in the team event and a bronze medal in the vault.

Carey took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of her alongside her friends after she completed her senior year at Oregon State. She captioned the post with:

"2025 bennys 🖤🌟"

Jade Carey was also nominated as a finalist for the Honda Sports Award for Gymnastics, which is given to the top female gymnast in the nation competing in NCAA sports. This marked the fourth time she has been nominated for the award.

Jade Carey previously revealed that she won't be competing in elite gymnastics this year

Jade Carey at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jade Carey revealed late last year that she won't be competing in elite gymnastics in 2025. Carey, who has represented the United States gymnastics team in elite and the Oregon State Beavers in collegiate gymnastics, will take a break from balancing the two this year. Last year, she performed remarkably in both, winning two Olympic gold medals with the U.S and finishing as the national runner-up in the all-around at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

In an interview with Olympics.com ahead of the 2025 NCAA season, Carey revealed she will take a break from elite this year, saying:

“I think I just want to take the year to kind of come down a little bit. I feel like I can’t really [hold back]. I like to dive right in, but I’m excited to be able to really focus on my team this year. I’m not doing elite this year, so I just have them to focus on and that’s it. I’m really excited to jump in with them and be a leader and help get them to where we want to go.”

While Jade Carey was not able to win a national championship with the Oregon State Beavers, she still had a remarkable individual collegiate career, becoming one of the most decorated gymnasts in program history.

