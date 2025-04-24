4-time Georgia State champ Chase Horne announces transfer for the upcoming NCAA season

4-time Georgia state champ, Chase Horne, recently announced his transfer to the University of Maryland's wrestling program for the upcoming collegiate NCAA season. Horne was part of North Carolina State University during his initial three years of collegiate eligibility.

Horne has been a talented wrestling prodigy ever since his initial years in the wrestling circuit. He has competed in professional tournaments such as the US Open back in 2022. Horne was part of the 125 kg bracket (U20 free) and finished sixth in the standings.

The West Laurens native participated in two different weight brackets, 285 lbs and 197 lbs, during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons for NC State and is now set to start his new journey with the Alex Clemsen-coached Maryland Terrapins.

Chase Horne announced his transfer to the Terrapins through a post on his Instagram handle. In the post, Horne can be seen in Maryland wrestling gear as he sarcastically calls the program an Airbnb instead of his house. He wrote:

"That is not yo house, that’s an Air BnB"

Chase Horne's new collegiate team, the Maryland Terrapins, had a disappointing campaign at the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. They finished in the 24th position with a score of 18.5 while Horne's former program, NC State, was among the top-10 programs (eighth) with 46.5 points.

Maryland Terrapins wrestling program's head coach Alex Clemsen makes his feelings known about Chase Horne's transfer

Maryland Terrapins head coach Alex Clemsen has shared his thoughts on Chase Horne's transfer to the program. Clemsen has been coaching the Maryland wrestling program since the 2019-20 season.

In a conversation, Clemsen expressed his excitement about Horne's transfer to the University of Maryland and called it the laying of foundation bricks of the program. He also heaped praises on Horne's immense wrestling talent and said under his guardianship, the latter will get to compete in his suitable weight bracket. Clemsen said (via the University of Maryland Athletics):

"I am really excited for Chase to come to College Park and join Clemsen and Company as we continue to lay bricks for Maryland Wrestling. Chase is a tremendous talent and has sacrificed a lot in his early career. Now he gets to compete at his natural weight class where he has been proven winner throughout his entire development. I know our program cannot wait to get him to town and help him as he continues his journey as a student athlete!"

Besides the Maryland Terrapins, head coach Alex Clemsen has also served stints with other wrestling programs such as Oregon State, Virginia, etc.

