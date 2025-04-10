AJ Ferrari makes feelings known after confirming commitment amid transfer portal concerns 

AJ Ferrari expressed his thoughts after announcing his commitment to the University of North Carolina for the upcoming NCAA season. The American athlete expressed his excitement for the program and shared glimpses from his photoshoot, donning the light blue singlets.

After the conclusion of the 2024-25 NCAA Wrestling season, AJ Ferrari revealed that he would be entering the transfer portal and bid goodbye to Cal State Bakersfield. He reflected on his journey at Cal State Bakersfield and thanked the coaches and fans for their incredible support this season. AJ Ferrari considered all the opportunities presented to him and finally decided to keep the rest of his NCAA eligibility in foresight.

Multiple rumors surfaced on social media about him joining various programs, and AJ Ferrari decided to play along as he pranked fans during his official announcement with Flo Wrestling on a live broadcast. After announcing his commitment to the University of North Carolina, he posted pictures from his official photoshoot with North Carolina Wrestling singlets and expressed his thoughts with a short message.

He was accompanied by his mother in the photoshoot and took a subtle dig at the uniforms of other universities.

"YES, your favorite wrestler is heading to North Carolina✈️ YES, I am a mama’s boy ❤️ Momma Ferrari. NO, your team’s singlets don’t look as good as these Tar Heel Blue Singlets 🥶🥶🥶," he wrote.

AJ Ferrari opens up about the reason behind joining the University of North Carolina

2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

AJ Ferrari spoke about his decision to join the University of North Carolina in an interview with Flo Wrestling. The American athlete said that he was impressed by the culture and discipline of the team.

Moreover, the outstanding camaraderie, as well as the fact that he did not see any wrestler drinking alcohol or indulging in the wrong things, made him feel sure about his ultimate decision.

"I would like to officially announce my commitment (to the University of North Carolina). But the biggest thing for me was the culture. When I went on my first visit with this college and I saw the culture there, not just the culture of camaraderie and connection but I didn't see a single wrestler drinking alcohol , a single wrestler doing the wrong thing. We went out to a bar for like ten minutes just to see the town, nobody was drinking," he said.

Furthermore, he shared how he wanted to grow in his faith, improve his wrestling skills, and dominate on the mat.

