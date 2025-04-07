AJ Ferrari teases Penn State & Iowa before revealing commitment to 3rd wrestling program

American wrestler AJ Ferrari has announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina for the next season after teasing Penn State and the Iowa Hawkeyes programs. Notably, this will be Ferrari's third team across his collegiate stint after the Oklahoma State and California State University Bakersfield.

This comes just a few weeks after Ferrari's campaign at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Ferrari clinched the third-place finish in the 197lb bracket of the competition, defeating Michigan's Jacob Cardenas in the third-place match. He faced a defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler, Stephen Buchanan, in the semifinals.

Following the campaign, Ferrari opened up about his decision regarding his commitment where he initially said that he would go to the Nittany Lions program and wrestle in its heavyweight division. Moments later, he named the Hawkeyes program as his next destination, stating that he would like to wrestle with his brother, Angelo Ferrari. He said (via Flowrestling's live stream, 3:41 onwards):

"It was a big decision, it was hard but I would like to announce my commitment to Penn State University to move to the heavyweight division. You know what actually, I changed my mind, I am going back to IOWA to go wrestle with my brother."

Speaking further about his true decision, Ferrari remarked that the University he chose separated itself from other programs through culture and the bond wrestlers shared among them. He said (5:16 onwards):

"The biggest thing for me was the culture, out of all these official visits I went to visit with this college I saw the culture there, not just the culture but the camaraderie and connection. Now I would like to officially announce my commitment to the University of North Carolina."

During the conversation, AJ Ferrari also remarked that the coaches and the wrestlers of the North Carolina University maintain a very good lifestyle.

AJ Ferrari shares his thoughts after third-place finish at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Ferrari wrestling for California State during the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

AJ Ferrari expressed his thoughts after the third-place finish he achieved at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. In an interview after his victory at the third-place match, Ferrari stated that this tournament was not about winning or losing for him.

Ferrari further added, saying that he faced several setbacks this year and injuries that people don't know and it also called it a "testament" to his faith in his god. He said (via Flowrestling, 00:13 onwards):

"It wasn't about whether I won or loss, it's about finishing the journey this year. It's been a rollercoster this year, had a couple of injuries, people don't know this, a lost of setbacks and it was a testament to my faith."

AJ Ferrari also said during the conversation that his defeat in the semifinals wasn't very easy for him to handle, and he cried after that defeat to Stephen Buchanan.

