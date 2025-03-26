AJ Ferrari gives his honest opinion on Penn State's NCAA Wrestling Championships success

AJ Ferrari recently gave his opinion on Penn State's successful campaign at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships that was held at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from March 20-22. The college finished ahead of Nebraska and Oklahoma State after collecting 177 team points.

This victory marked Penn State's fourth straight national title, having won 12 of the last 15 editions of the NCAA championships under head coach Cael Sanderson. The institution's Carter Starocci became the first and only collegiate athlete to clinch five national titles after defeating Parker Keckeisen in the 184 lbs final on Saturday.

In an interview following the competition, Ferrari voiced his opinion that the secret to Penn State's success in winning championships lay in the strong faith of their athletes and coaches. He further highlighted the achievement of former Nittany Lions' wrestler and Olympic medalist Aaron Brook, who clinched four consecutive national titles in 2021.

"What's the secret sauce? Faith," Ferrari said while talking to reporters. "Four-time National Champion Aaron Brooks, faith, domination that's why these guys have a decade of domination all their guys are strong Believers and they don't just say it they live it. You can say what you want about Cael Sanderson, you can say what you want about Cody Sanderson and I'm not even looking to transfer there but they got real authentic faith you know and that's what matters."

"Just a half-way mark of my college wrestling career" - AJ Ferrari on his defeat at the NCAA Wrestling National Championships

AJ Ferrari of California State University at the NCAA Championships (Image Source: Getty)

AJ Ferrari's run in the 197 lbs category of the NCAA Wrestling Championships came to an end in the semifinals after losing to Iowa's Stephen Buchanan. Following his defeat, the 23-year-old had a strong-worded message on X, stating:

"I may have not accomplished my goal, but I am more grateful for God teaching me to understand that the Lord has bigger plans than my own, and that I must learn this lesson that God taught me from this weekend. This is just a half-way mark of my college wrestling career."

After losing to Buchanan, Ferrari clinched third place at the 2025 NCAA National Championships after beating Michigan's Jacob Cardenas in the third-place matchup.

