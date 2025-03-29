AJ Ferrari makes feelings known after witnessing Wyatt Hendrickson's historic win against Gable Steveson 

AJ Ferrari expressed his thoughts about witnessing Gable Steveson's massive upset in the men's 285-pound finals at the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. The American revealed how the crowd had erupted with a loud roar after witnessing Wyatt Hendrickson's special takedown in the final moments of the match to defeat Steveson and win the ultimate Championship Title.

Gable Steveson's return to the NCAA circuit after a hiatus of three years raised great anticipation among fans to witness great competition in the heavyweight division. However, Wyatt Hendrickson ended Steveson's quest for his third NCAA title in his final year of eligibility after a late takedown to win the NCAA Wrestling Championship title with a score of 5-4.

The shocking victory surprised the fans and wrestling enthusiasts, who could not keep calm in the stands and roared out in excitement. Fellow wrestler AJ Ferrari expressed his thoughts about the aftermath of the massive upset in the finals of the heavyweight division with a detailed post on X. He revealed that the crowd's loud cheers after the match were such that he could not hear anything while talking to fellow wrestlers.

"While having a conversation with Stephen Buchanan and Jacob Cardenas, we suddenly found ourselves unable to hear each other from the roar of the crowd. Instinctively, we turned to witness history unfold. Wyatt Hendrickson had just pulled off one of the biggest upsets ever!" he wrote.

Furthermore, he lauded Hendrickson for pulling off one of the biggest upsets ever.

Gable Steveson on losing in the finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships

Gable Steveson at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Gable Steveson wrote a detailed post on Instagram describing his thoughts after losing in the finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. The American athlete revealed that shortcomings are a part of an athlete's life, and that is something that makes it special.

Moreover, he revealed how moments like these play a pivotal role in shaping an athlete and hoped that he put forward a great show for the viewers and wrestling fans.

"Bumps in the road gone happen, that’s what makes sports so crazy! But we live for moments like these and I am just fine!! In the end Wins and Losses will never define what I tried to do for the sport of wrestling.. The attraction, viewership, and showmanship always meant the most to me when I stepped out on the mat. To give it the light it deserves," he wrote.

Lastly, he thanked his fans for their support throughout the course of the event and hoped to return to the mat soon.

