AJ Ferrari makes surprising announcement about NCAA eligibility plans with an emotional message

AJ Ferrari made a surprise announcement regarding the rest of his NCAA eligibility briefly after the conclusion of the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. The 23-year-old athlete shared that he will be entering the transfer portal and reflected on his journey at Cal State Bakersfield.

The American athlete had initially begun his NCAA career as a part of the Oklahoma State University in the 2020-21 season and was the top ranked high school wrestler when he announced his commitment to OSU. AJ Ferrari went on to win the 2021 NCAA Division I as well as the Big 12 Championships.

However, tragedy struck the wrestler in the 2022 season as he was involved in a brutal car crash and had to be airlifted to be treated for internal bleeding and fluid in his lungs. Ferrari had to undergo a surgery to treat his injuries and subsequently withdrew from the rest of the season. Furthermore, he left OSU in 2022 after the local police announced that he was under investigation for sexual assault.

Two years later, he annouced his wrestling comeback and shared that he would be joining Cal State Bakersfield for the 2024-25 NCAA season. Ferrari suffered a tough loss to Stephen Bachanan and clinched the third place in the NCAA Division 1 Championships 2025. Post the conclusion of the tournament, he made a surprising announcement on social media and revealed that he is considering all opportunities and will be entering the transfer portal.

"Man what a Journey it’s been at Cal State Bakersfield. I am so thankful for Cal State Bakersfield. I am entering the portal today and am considering all opportunities. I still have 2-3 years of eligibility left. I am starving for success on and off the wrestling mat. 🏎️🏎️💨💨" he wrote.

AJ Ferrari on his performance at the NCAA Division I Championships

AJ Ferrari competes in the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

AJ Ferrari expressed his thoughts about his performance in the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025 on X. The American athlete shared that he has yet to accomplish his goal and hoped to take lessons from his shortcomings.

Furthermore, he expressed his excitement for the rest of his journey in the NCAA circuit.

"I may have not accomplished my goal, but I am more grateful for God teaching me to understand that the Lord has bigger plans than my own, and that I must learn this lesson that God taught me from this weekend. This is just a half-way mark of my college wrestling career…," his caption read.

Ferrari will be navigating through multiple wrestling programs and annoucing his final decison about his commitment in the upcoming months as the pro season takes shape.

