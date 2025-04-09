AJ Ferrari opened up the reason he chose the University of North Carolina for the upcoming NCAA season. The American athlete revealed that he was impressed by the culture at the University as well as the discipline of the wrestlers and the coaches who strived towards the same goals.

Ad

The 23-year-old entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of the NCAA wrestling Championships and revealed his decision to move from Cal State Bakersfield in search of better opportunities for the rest of his NCAA eligibility. AJ Ferrari pranked his fans during his commitment announcement with Flo Wrestling, where he initially teased going to Penn State followed by the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Moments after announcing his commitment to the University of North Carolina for the upcoming NCAA season, he revealed that his decision stemmed from multiple factors however, the biggest reason was the incredible culture of the team as well as the fact that he did not see any wrestler drinking alcohol or do the wrong thing during his visit to the University.

Ad

Trending

"I would like to officially announce my commitment (to the University of North Carolina). But the biggest thing for me was the culture. When I went on my first visit with this college and I saw the culture there, not just the culture of camaraderie and connection but I didn't see a single wrestler drinking alcohol , a single wrestler doing the wrong thing. We went out to a bar for like ten minutes just to see the town, nobody was drinking," he said.

Ad

Furthermore, he revealed that alongside strong performances on the mat, he also wanted to grow in his faith.

All the coaches live a clean godly lifestyle and that was number 1 for me Not only to continue my growth obviously in wrestling but most importantly in my growth towards Christ and being around the right people. This is my official commitment to the University of North Carolina," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Ferrari's farewell message to Cal State Bakersfield

AJ Ferrari at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

AJ Ferrari penned a farewell message on X after the conclusion of the NCAA Wrestling Championships, where he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. He reflected on his journey with the University and thanked the fans for their incredible support.

Ad

Moreover, he revealed that he will be considering all opportunities as he hopes dominate the NCAA circuit in the upcoming season.

"Man what a Journey it’s been at Cal State Bakersfield. I am so thankful for Cal State Bakersfield. I am entering the portal today and am considering all opportunities. I still have 2-3 years of eligibility left. I am starving for success on and off the wrestling mat. 🏎️🏎️💨💨," he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, AJ Ferrari revealed that despite facing multiple injuries, he was able to push through and faced the tough situation with perseverance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More