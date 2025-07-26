7 High schoolers who entered in US Track And Field Nationals aiming for spot in the team for World Athletic Championships ft. Quincy Wilson

Quincy Wilson, Sadie Engelhardt, Natalie Dumas, Tate Taylor, and a few other high school athletes will compete at the upcoming 2025 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The National Championships will be held from July 31 to August 3, at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.The track and field athletes will vie against each other to earn a spot in the national team for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, scheduled in September in Tokyo. Let's take a look at high school athletes who will compete at the National Championship.#1 Quincy Wilson will compete in the 400m at the 2025 USA Outdoor Track and Field ChampionshipsFollowing his recent world record-breaking performance at the Ed Murphy Classic, Quincy Wilson will compete in the 400m race in Eugene. He posted a striking time of 44.10 seconds to register a U-18 world record. With this feat, Quincy Wilson surpassed his previous mark of 44.20 seconds, clocked at the New Balance National Outdoor Championships. Given his continuous incredible form, the Olympic medalist is poised as a frontrunner to earn a spot at the World Championships.#2 Sadie Engelhardt will vie in the 1500mSadie Engelhardt during the Sound Running Track Fest in California. (Photo by Getty Images)Sadie Engelhardt will compete in the 1500m at the National Champiosnhips. The Ventura High School student will lock horns against Olympians Emily MacKay and Heather MacLean. She enjoyed a remarkable run last season by clocking 4:28.46 in a mile, recording the fastest mile ever run by a U.S. high schooler outdoors. Her personal best of 4:08.86 earned her a place in the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 1500m.#3 Tate Taylor will compete in double sprinting eventsTate Taylor will compete in the double sprinting event in Eugene. He will be seen competing at the National Championships after executing a noteworthy performance at the Texas State Championships in May. The Harlan High School student posted a stunning 9.92s in the 100m, which became a new US High School and U20 record.#4 Sydney Sutton will compete against Olympic medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the 400mSydney Sutton at the 116th Millrose Games - Source: GettyFollowing her winning performance at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor (NBNO) Championships last month, Sydney Sutton will compete in the 400m in Eugene. The Bullis High School athlete posted 51.23s to earn silver at NBNO, registering a new Maryland state record and the Bullis school record. She will vie against multiple-time Olympic medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.#3 Maurice Gleaton to compete in 100mMaurice Gleaton has proved his potential as a tough competitor in the men's 100m event. The Langston Hughes High School student defeated World Champion Christian Coleman in the 100m at the Star Athletics Sprint series in June. While Gleaton clocked 9.82s, Coleman followed him with 9.93s.#2 Jayden Horton-Mims will compete against Quincy WilsonJayden Horton-Mims will once again lock horns with Quincy Wilson after defeating the Bullis High School athlete in Baltimore in May 2025. Horton-Mims recorded his personal best of 45.24s to surpass the Olympic gold medalist, who posted 45.46s. He will compete against a star-studded lineup, including the Olympic champion Quincy Hall. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#1 Natalie Dumas in 800mAfter showing her prospect as a fierce competitor by winning the 400m, 400m hurdles, and 800m national titles, Natalie Dumas will compete in the latter event in Eugene. She tied Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's New Jersey State 400m record with 51.87s, only to later surpass it with 51.14s. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDumas will lock horns with Olympic champion Athing Mu in the 800m.