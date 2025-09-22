"70,000 voices lifted in the name of lord"- Riley Gaines reacts to massive support for Charlie Kirk's memorial service

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the massive crowd that turned up in support for the slain activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk. Kirk was assassinated on September while he delivered a lecture to students at the Utah Valley University. Gaines shared a video on her X account [formerly Twitter], which showed a crowd of more than 70000 people who had turned up for Charlie Kirk's memorial service. The swimmer turned social activist thanked everyone for their massive support. Gaines wrote about the massive turnout on her X account, &quot;Ever heard 70,000 voices lifted up in the name of the Lord? Well, now you have. We love you, Charlie!&quot; Gaines also sent her condolences to Kirk's widow Erika Kirk, as she wrote in another post, &quot;Only God can give a grieving widow the heart, serenity, and strength to forgive her husband's assassin only 11 days after he shot him. Only God.&quot;Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_LINKOnly God can give a grieving widow the heart, serenity, and strength to forgive her husband's assassin only 11 days after he shot him. Only God.Riley Gaines has been a vocal supporter of the causes supported by Charlie Kirk since a long time. Both Gaines and Kirk supported the campaign of Donald Trump as a Republican candidate during the last year's presidential elections, which Trump won by a thumping majority. When Riley Gaines called out Ilhan Omar over her comments on Charlie Kirk Riley Gaines responds to Ilhan Omar's comments on the Charlie Kirk case [Image Source : Getty] Riley Gaines previously reacted to the comments made by Democrat politician Ilhan Omar over the Charlie Kirk case. Omar is a Somalian born politician, who is currently a member of the US House of Representatives, representing Minnesota's 5th congressional district. In a recent interview with CNN, Omar made her stance clear as she refused to support the resolution passed by the Senate in honor of Charlie Kirk. Omar mentioned, &quot;It's one thing to care about his life because obviously so many people loved him, including his children and wife. But I am not going to sit here and be judged for not wanting to honor any legacy this man has left behind. That should be in the dustbin of history, and we should hopefully move on and forget the hate that he spewed every single day.&quot;However, Gaines was not impressed with Omar's logic as she responded by posting on her X account, &quot;You're wrong. You WILL be judged, @IlhanMN. I pray for your salvation.&quot;Riley Gaines had previously called out author cum entrepreneur Brian Krassenstein for his bizarre comments over the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Krassenstein had attempted to compare trans relationships with men to heterosexual relationships in one of his posts on X, which was later deleted after criticism.