"9.83 is ridiculous, 3 Peat Season?" - Fans react as Noah Lyles qualifies for the Paris Olympics after dominant 100m win at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Noah Lyles bagged his ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 100m event after a dominant win on Day 3 of the USA Track and Field Trials. His 9.83-second victory has garnered a lot of attention from his fans.

Lyles will be representing the US for the second time in the Olympics after his 200m sprint at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in which he won a bronze medal after clocking 19.74s. For the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 26-year-old has planned to add a new category, 4x100m relay, in his schedule and win four gold medals.

He is one step closer to his goal now after qualifying for the 100m finals in the Trials. The World Champion tied with his own personal best, 9.83s, and bested rivals Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley, who clocked 9.87s and 9.88s, respectively.

Lyles posted a video of his victorious race on Instagram and added the caption:

"Push 2 Paris. ⌚️9.83"

One of his fans, stunned by the World Champion's time, commented:

"9.83 is RIDUCULOUS, 3 PEAT SEASON???"

Impressed with the American sprinter's performance, an admirer said:

"He made that look easy. Very relaxed. He's going to do somethin special in Paris."

Another follower hyped up the athlete by commenting:

"Well done Noah, olympic gold loading"

Along similar lines, some other fans reacted:

"Dude is the definition of waiting your turn and putting in the hard work. And most importantly trusting GOD."

"Watched it live, incredible performance dude!"

"Did that! Let's get 9.79 in Paris! You can do it! You're 🔥🔥🔥🔥 like that!!!"

Noah Lyles exuded confidence in the 100m dash

In the post-race press conference, Noah Lyles opened up about his confidence in the 100m event. When asked how close he is to feeling as confident in the 100m as he is in the 200m, the World Champion said:

"I'd say from this week I'm pretty confident every time I did a block start, there wasn't a lot of thinking, it was kind of just doing, it was a lot closer to how I feel in the 200 which is what I've been waiting to feel for a very long time now and every time that I get that feeling it makes the race that much more confident." [04:06]

Lyles also spoke about his interaction with the renowned rapper Snoop Dog.

"It was pretty cool, he came over, he's a really humble guy, he really cool, really chill," Lyles said. "I remember I asked him to do the walk with me and he was like, 'For sure.'"

Noah Lyles will continue his quest to win four golds at the Paris Olympics by competing next in the 200m heats at the USATF trials, scheduled to be held on June 27.