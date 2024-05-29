"A big deal queen" - Fans react to Elaine Thompson-Herah's dazzling photoshoot as part of Christian Dior collaboration

Fans recently poured their love on Elaine Thompson-Herah following her new partnership with the French multinational luxury brand Christian Dior. She joined hands with the French fashion giant ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics along with 15 other female athletes.

Thompson-Herah is a six-time Olympic medalist, securing double medals in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events. She successfully defended her Olympic titles in the 100m and 200m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Jamaican sensation took to social media to share the news with fans.

"I am excited for my new partnership with Dior going into this year Olympic. As a young Jamaican I always see Dior as a big luxury company and this is definitely a dream for me ISSA BIG TING."

Fans were quick enough to express their love and adoration for the 31-year-old athlete, as one of them wrote:

"It’s a big deal queen. Congrats 🎉"

Another fan showered their blessings on the sprinter while referring to her as a "Queen."

"You are a real queen Elaine, blessings always 😍"

A fan congratulated Elaine Thompson-Herah and expressed their desire to see her running a stunning time of 10.54s in the Olympic year.

"Congratulations," they wrote. "Now we wanna enjoy the Elaine Magical speed 10.54s."

Here are a few more reactions:

"Congratulations, beautiful; you deserve every single blessing God sends your way! Remember, you are the fastest woman alive…YOU are the standard! ❤️"

"Congratulations on the partnership. 🔥Can’t wait for you to break the WR. 🙌"

"You go girl🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Congratulations @fastelaine 🙌🏾Well deserved!! You earned this and deserve so much more🥳🥳

Elaine Thompson-Herah records subpar performance at her debut race in the 2024 Olympic season

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica reacts after competing in the Women's 200m Semi-Final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Elaine Thompson-Herah opened her Olympic season at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic, held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Thompson-Herah competed in the women's 100m, facing a star-studded lineup that included Sha'Carri Richardson, Daryll Neita, Julian Alfred, Dina Asher-Smith, and Melissa Jefferson. The Jamaican sprinter finished ninth in her first race of the season after clocking 11.30 seconds, which was way off her personal best of 10.54 seconds, which she set at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic.

The event was topped by the 2023 World Champion Sha'Carri Richardson, who posted a time of 10.83 seconds, followed by Alfred and Asher-Smith with 10.93 and 10.98 seconds, respectively.

