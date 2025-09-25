  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "A dream come true" - Jordan Chiles expresses her excitement after meeting special guest druing DWTS appearance

"A dream come true" - Jordan Chiles expresses her excitement after meeting special guest druing DWTS appearance

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 25, 2025 04:11 GMT
Marie Claire Power Play - Source: Getty
Jordan Chiles during Marie Claire Power Play at The St. Regis in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Getty Images)

After competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2025 NCAA Championships, Jordan Chiles is now enjoying her time off the sport, while maximizing on non-gymnastics opportunities, including modeling, acting, and making appearances on reality TV shows. She is currently pursuing the Mirrorball trophy on the Dancing with the Stars show.

Ad

During the second episode of the show, Chiles had the opportunity to meet the American singer and actress Sabrina Bryan. The former member of The Cheetah Girls, who was a celebrity on the show in seasons 5 and 15, shared a picture with Chiles on her Instagram story and expressed her excitement, writing:

"Sparks flew and feet followed when @jordanchiles hit the floor!!"

Amazed by Bryan's kind words, the gymnast shared her joy. Resharing the picture, Chiles wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What a dream come true!!!"
Screenshot of Chiles&#039; Instagram story.
Screenshot of Chiles' Instagram story.

Bryan participated in the DWTS seasons 5 and 15 till the sixth week before she was voted off.

Ad

For her second week's performance, with the theme, "One-Hit Wonders,” meaning songs by artists who’ve had one hit song throughout their career, Chiles and her professional partner Ezra Sosa performed on “Maniac” by Michael Sembello. The gymnast-pro dancer pair received 22 points in the second week.

"I don't wanna say they were critical" - Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known after receiving a low score on her first DWTS performance

Jordan Chiles during New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Getty Images)
Jordan Chiles during New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles and her partner Ezra Sosa opened the first episode of the DWTS show with a salsa performance on Beyoncé's "Break My Soul." Although they stunned the fans with multiple lifts, spinning, jumps, and flips, it wasn't sufficient to impress the judges, who awarded them only 10 points. However, in an interview with Extra TV after the episode, Chiles stated her content with the score, stating it was more than what she expected.

Ad
"No, I don't think so. I feel a lot of it is very understandable. You know it's the first time, I wasn't expecting...I wasn't even expecting that score. I thought they were going to be lower myself."
"I mean, as an athlete, there is a difference in competing, you know, in a ballroom, like you don't know what's gonna happen. But I...honestly, I'm gonna take what they were saying. I don't wanna say they were critical, they were just judging. That's just judging." (1:02 onwards)

After the second week, Chiles and Sosa stand in fifth place with 22/30 points.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications