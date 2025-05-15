A'ja Wilson sends 1-word message as Jordan Chiles rocks stylish monochrome fit

The two-time Olympic medalist, Jordan Chiles, has shared a glimpse of herself featured in Tory Burch's outfit, donning a white jacket and white pants. Her monochrome outfit attracted a response from notable WNBA player A'ja Wilson.

Chiles is one of the most notable artistic gymnasts and has earned multiple accolades in her collegiate and international gymnastics career. She represents the UCLA Bruins and assisted her team in finishing their 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships in a second place. In the last season, the Tualatin, Oregon native won five Big Ten Gymnast of the Week Awards. Her team also won the Big Ten Championship and the regular season title.

Through her Instagram post, the artistic gymnast shared a glimpse of her wearing fashion designer Tory Burch's outfit. Her Instagram post attracted a response from two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA Champion, A'ja Wilson. The basketball icon mentioned,

"ATE"

Screenshot of Jordan Chiles' Instagram post | Source: IG/@jordanchiles

A'ja Wilson plays for the Las Vegas Aces in the distinguished Women's National Basketball Association. She is a three-time WNBA MVP and, in 2023, was named the WNBA Finals MVP. During her collegiate career with the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team, she led the team to its first NCAA title. She was also honoured with the Most Outstanding Player award in the NCAA basketball tournament in 2017.

Jordan Chiles has won three medals at the World Championships, as many at the Pan American Games, and four at the Pacific Rim Championships.

Jordan Chiles reflects on her dream sneaker collaboration with basketball icons

Jordan Chiles and A'ja Wilson at the TIME Women Of The Year Gala - Inside - Source: Getty

During her interview with iconic, former basketball player Candace Parker in March 2025, the artistic gymnast revealed her dream sneaker collaboration with legendary Michael Jordan and A'ja Wilson.

"I mean, I feel like that's kind of obvious. Me personally it would probably be Michael Jordan only because I am named after him. He's an icon, he's somebody that you know not only does he have his own shoe already I feel like that' be a really cool collab," she shared on Trophy Room with Candace Parker on YouTube [1:21 onwards]

She continued,

"But if it wasn't him I feel like it would be A'ja [Wilson]. I feel like she, our brains connect differently when we're together. So I feel like we would create a really dope shoe and she already has one out."

Chiles has won three NCAA Championship gold and two silver medals throughout her successful collegiate career.

