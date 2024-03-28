“A new Pryce is blazing the track” - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up on her son’s annual sports day

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently shared details of her son, Zyon’s school’s sports day. Impressed by her son’s athletic abilities, the three-time Olympic gold medalist believed that “a new Pryce” is set to blaze the track in the future.

Eight-time Olympic medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made headlines last year for her competitive run at her son’s sports day. A video of the athlete easily winning against other parents in a race went viral from Zyon’s school. On the other hand, her husband came fourth in the dads' sprint, while her son had to settle for the bronze medal as he tripped while racing.

This year, the Pryces were at the top of their game without even needing their star performer and 2023 gold medalist to perform. The ‘Pocket Rocket’ shared an Instagram video of her son and husband competing. She shared her contentment at the squad's performance. The athlete wrote:

"A year makes a difference. Happy to report the team did good this year, and I didn’t even have to run because my squad finished strong!!! Just listen to my excitement and extraness 😂"

Furthermore, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared that her husband Jason Pryce won the bronze medal and her son Zyon bagged two gold medals:

“We won the tug-o-war. Jason got a bronze medal ( told him he needed more speed work but ok.😂)

"Zyon got 2 gold medals 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. 2 other races that I’m not mentioning cause them nuh run at Olympics 😂😂”

She shared her son’s will to win the race this year:

"I kept telling him leading up to the race that the most important thing was that he did his best and he told me “no mommy, I want to win this time” 🙌🏾🙌🏾 and that’s exactly what he did. Go Zyon!!! A new Pryce is blazing the track"

Fraser-Pryce also added remarks at her son’s performance:

“Him need some form work but next year think that 🙌🏾❤️. Pryce gone up!!❤️”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set to retire after Paris Olympics 2024

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In February, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce announced that she would end her athletic journey after competing at the Paris Olympics 2024 in July.

In an interview with Essence, the 10-time world champion shared that she wanted to spend time with her family, especially with her son. She added that Zyon needed her. Moreover, the 37-year-old shared that her husband made sacrifices to see her succeed in her career.

So now Fraser-Pryce owes it to her family to “do something else.”

This will be Fraser-Pryce’s fifth time participating in the Olympics ever since her debut in 2008 Beijing. The Jamaican athlete boasts three gold, four silver, and a bronze medal at the mega-quadrennial Games.