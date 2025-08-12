"A year to forget for Fred Kerley"; "Not surprised" - Fans react as American gets provisional suspension for whereabouts failure

Fans have shared mixed reactions to Fred Kerley facing provisional suspension for whereabouts failure. Notably, Kerley has missed out on three drug tests over a period of 12 months, which has resulted in his temporary suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Kerley has had a rough 2025, having been arrested in January following a confrontation with police officers in Miami and again in May for allegedly punching Olympic athlete and former girlfriend Alaysha Johnson.

Following this, Fred Kerley faced another setback when the AIU’s official X handle announced his provisional suspension. Track and field fans quickly shared their views on the ban imposed on the two-time Olympian. One fan reacted saying they weren’t surprised by the situation, considering Kerley’s recent history, adding:

“Not surprised at all. This guy was in jail sometime and hasn't had the best of years. If the failures are from this year alone that is”

Meanwhile, a fan showed their support for the American sprinter, saying that whereabouts failure isn’t the same as testing positive for banned substance and hoped the issue behind it was a misunderstanding.

“This isn’t the same as a positive test, but it is a red flag. Big Kerley fan so I hope this is just a misunderstanding. He has already announced that he is protesting the suspension.”

Another fan described the event as unfortunate, especially because they believe Kerley is a gifted athlete. They added:

“Things have not been going well with Kerley at all this year. From all that's happened outside of track to now this. Simply such an unfortunate and controversial series of cases of a talented athlete like him.”

Here are some other reactions to the news -

“When it rains it pours; a year to forget for Fred!”

"Fred 🥲"

“Oh dear 😶”

Notably, after the news broke, Fred Kerley posted on Instagram that he intends to contest the AIU’s allegations of whereabouts failures.

A look into Fred Kerley’s 2025 season

Fred Kerley (USA) at Wanda Diamond League Rome 2025 (Photo by Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Fred Kerley made his 2025 track and field season debut at the Trojan Invite over the 100m distance where he clocked a 10.23s to secure the top position. He went on to feature at the Michael Johnson’s founded Grand Slam Track where he placed overall fourth while competing in the short sprints group.

He didn’t compete in Miami and was subsequently suspended from the Philadelphia Slam following his arrest on a battery charge. After this, Kerley appeared in two Diamond League meets, Rabat and Rome. In Rabat, the 30-year-old competed in both the 100m and 200m, finishing third in both, while in Rome he placed fifth in the 100m.

The last time he competed before his provisional suspension was at the Grand Sprint Series which took place in California on July 11, 2025, where he won the 100m race in a time of 10.07s, having topped the heat one by clocking a 10.19s earlier.

