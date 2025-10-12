Serena Williams expressed her thoughts about the notion surrounding the sudden rise in women's sports. The American tennis player expressed that women's sports have had great athletes competing and putting forward incredible performances; however, the popularity has risen among the masses in recent times.Alexis Ohanian's track meet, Athlos, recently concluded its second edition in New York and witnessed great support from fans who showed up in huge numbers as well as expressed their elation over the new format on social media. Along with great performances on the track, Athlos was praised for being fan-focused as well as giving the athletes an incredible experience while competing.Serena Williams was present at the event and crowned the champions of every race, as well as honored Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who recently announced her retirement. The star tennis player expressed her thoughts about women's sports and shared that women's sports were cool for a long time; however, people started to notice them recently.Moreover, Serena Williams shared how it's incredible to invest in women's sports, and over a period of time, it becomes a successful product that is widely appreciated by the masses.&quot;Also, about believing in women who are great, and women's sports are like,' Oh, they are so cool now.' They have been cool; you guys have finally just noticed. Yeah, and it's like invest in women, it happens over and over again, you have a successful product. We have a sold-out crowd tonight, and these women and excited to come out here and run their best, and you know, show up on a big stage,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSerena Williams expressed her elation about the success of the second edition of Athlos and lauded the athletes for putting forward incredible performances on the big stage.This is a developing article and will be updated soon.